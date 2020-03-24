wrestling / News
Various News: Jim Cornette Subscribes To WWE Network, Suge D On How He Got AEW Dark Match
– Jim Cornette’s podcast co-host, Brian Last, tweeted about how Jim Cornette has finally subscribed to WWE Network, and asking fans what Cornette should watch.
“Jim Cornette has finally signed up for the Network! What would you like him to watch & review? Current stuff? Great matches? Classic content? Documentaries? @TheJimCornette”
Jim Cornette has finally signed up for the Network! What would you like him to watch & review? Current stuff? Great matches? Classic content? Documentaries?@TheJimCornette
— The Great Brian Last (@GreatBrianLast) March 24, 2020
That could be interesting. https://t.co/q5WPq00CnW
— The Great Brian Last (@GreatBrianLast) March 24, 2020
– Suge D tweeted out the story of how he got a match against Kip Sabian on AEW Dark this week, noting how long he had to drive to get his ring gear.
IF YOU ONLY KNEW (And why this is bigger than just an #AEWDark Match).
Read.
Absorb.
Tune in at 4PMEST on Youtube.#CatchArtist
🤘🏿♥️😊 pic.twitter.com/wJ9yuceUlG
— Shugee De La Bando (@SugarDunkerton) March 23, 2020
