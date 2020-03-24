wrestling / News

Various News: Jim Cornette Subscribes To WWE Network, Suge D On How He Got AEW Dark Match

March 24, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Jim Cornette

– Jim Cornette’s podcast co-host, Brian Last, tweeted about how Jim Cornette has finally subscribed to WWE Network, and asking fans what Cornette should watch.

“Jim Cornette has finally signed up for the Network! What would you like him to watch & review? Current stuff? Great matches? Classic content? Documentaries? @TheJimCornette”

– Suge D tweeted out the story of how he got a match against Kip Sabian on AEW Dark this week, noting how long he had to drive to get his ring gear.

