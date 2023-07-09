Jim Ross Comments On Will Ospreay & Kenny Omega Tiger Driver ’91 Spot From Forbidden Door

Jim Ross is the latest person to share his thoughts on Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega’s Tiger Driver ’91 spot at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The moment in the match has been a point of discussion for Matt Hardy, Rob Van Dam and others, and Ross talked about it on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast.

“I thought it was shocking,” JR said (per Wrestling Inc). “I wasn’t sure what the hell they did, it happened that quickly. I’m a little leery of the Tiger Driver [’91]… It shot me. It was so sudden and so impactful, and maybe that’s how and why it was designed. Obviously, Omega felt like he had no issues taking it. It wouldn’t have happened if he didn’t want it to.”

He added, “It was a startling and final end to one of the greatest matches I’ve ever seen. But I don’t that we’re gonna see the Tiger Driver on a regular basis.”