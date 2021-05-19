Jim Ross Remembers Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Seeing Brock Lesnar For The First Time

In an interview with TalkSport, Jim Ross spoke about his memories of how Vince McMahon reacted to seeing Brock Lesnar for the first time.

He said: “Gerry Brisco and I brought Brock Lesnar to a TV taping in Minneapolis because he went to college there I said to McMahon ‘that new kid I’m recruiting is here tonight. If you get a chance I’d like you to say hello him.’ So McMahon is walking about with his Mr. McMahon walk and he happens to glance over and Gerry Brisco is standing by this monster. Vince made a U-turn and beelined right to Brock – he had never seen him. Never watched him wrestle. He knew Gerry and I was high on him, but Gerry didn’t meet with Vince on a regular basis, I met with Vince every day. I said ‘we got this kid we’re going to sign and he’s going to be extraordinary. You’re going to love him.’ So when Vince laid eyes on him he knew that we had the guy. If he had any aptitude whatsoever – we knew athletically he was going to be great, he’d already proven himself as an athlete – but if he could get the showbiz side of it and have the aptitude to be a pro wrestler, he was going to be our guy for a while. And that worked out.“