John Cena Recalls Announcing Death Of Osama Bin Laden At WWE Extreme Rules 2011

John Cena recently appeared on Pardon My Take, and one of the topics he discussed was the decision to announce the death of Osama Bin Laden to fans inside the arena at WWE Extreme Rules 2011 in Tampa, Florida. Here’s what Cena had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

John Cena on announcing Osama Bin Laden’s death at Extreme Rules 2011: “So, that was a big piece of news and it just happened. I was being fed the news live, and we were at a PPV in the D.C. area. We are talking this is a piece of news that shuck the United States to its very core with the events of 9/11. I thought it was something that people should know. Like, ‘okay, I know this information now, I am in front of this audience. They should know this.’ I just tried to think of a way to convey the message. To make it as digestible as possible and that’s what popped into my head.”

On the reason he wanted to make the announcement for people inside the arena: “To be in a position where people pay attention to your message. There’s no doubt, like I said that’s a moment that had a ton of gravity. I didn’t do it for the broadcast, I thought we were off air. I just did it literally for the people in the arena. Because if you’re on the broadcast you can click and find the news elsewhere. So I just really did it for the live people in the arena that may not have instant access to that piece of information.”