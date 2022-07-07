John Cena Receives HCA TV Award Nomination for Best Actor for Peacemaker, Young Rock Also Nominated

– WWE Superstar John Cena received an acting award nomination from the 2022 Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards for his work in DC’s Peacemaker. In the HBO Max TV spinoff to 2021’s The Suicide Squad, Cena has been nominated for Best Actor in a Streaming Comedy Series. All the streaming and broadcast award nominations were announced earlier today.

Series writer and director James Gunn was also nominated for the series for Best Writing in a Streaming Comedy Series. Here’s the full list of nominations for Cena’s category:

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

John Cena, Peacemaker (HBO Max)

Keegan-Michael Key, Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Nicholas Hoult, The Great (Hulu)

Rhys Darby, Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Sam Richardson, The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Meanwhile, NBC’s Young Rock was nominated for Best Broadcast Network Comedy Series. Here’s the full list of nominations:

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

American Auto (NBC)

Black-ish (ABC)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Ghosts (CBS)

Mr. Mayor (NBC)

The Wonder Years (ABC)

Young Rock (NBC)

The 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards will be held on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14 at The Beverly Hilton.