Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa & Candice LeRae Appearing at EVOLVE 135 & 136

– NXT stars Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa & Candice LeRae are set to appear at EVOLVE’s New York City shows later this month. WWE announced that the three will appear at EVOLVE 135 on September 20th in Brooklyn and EVOLVE 136 in Queens on September 21st for meet and greets.

The full announcement is below:

For the first time ever, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa and Candice LeRae will come to EVOLVE Wrestling in New York City for meet-and-greets with fans at two events later this month.

#DIY and LeRae will be in the house at EVOLVE 135, taking place Friday, Sept. 20, in Brooklyn, and EVOLVE 136, happening Saturday, Sept. 21, in Queens. Pricing information for the meet-and-greets can be found at WWNLive.com.

Gargano and Ciampa will also be special guests at the WWN Seminar/Tryout in Brooklyn on the afternoon of Sept. 20. The Seminar/Tryout is open to wrestlers, referees, managers and announcers.

The presence of Johnny Wrestling, The Blackheart and Tenacious C is the icing on the cake when it comes to EVOLVE 135 and 136. Both nights feature stacked lineups involving not only EVOLVE’s cutting-edge competitors, but also NXT Superstars like Babatunde and Arturo Ruas, as well as EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory. Theory was announced as a new signee at the WWE Performance Center last month, days after appearing in the audience at TakeOver: Toronto.

Check out the EVOLVE 135 and 136 match cards below. For more details, including ticket information, visit WWNLive.com.