Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Howdy folks! Thanks for joining us here on 411mania as we bring you live coverage of tonight’s AEW Collision broadcast. I’ve been sick over the past few days so I’m looking forward to the distraction of tonight’s show – and what a show it is shaping up to be!

Bryan Danielson vs Hechicero is the dream match I didn’t even know I wanted, and yet the second it was announced, it just made perfect sense. Honestly, I haven’t seen all that much of Hechicero outside of a great match with Michael Oku for RevPro and the PWG match against Zack Sabre Jr, but his style should match up perfectly with Danielson’s, and we could be in store for some legit technical warfare.

That match alone would be enough to carry the show, but we’ve also got The Patriarchy in Trios action against FTR & Daniel Garcia. I’m so pleased to see FTgaRcia still together after the House of Black feud as they really have legs as a team.

Outside of that, I’m stoked for Queen Aminata’s Collision return, taking on Serena Deeb. Aminata has impressed at every opportunity, so I’m hoping she still gets a fair showcase despite Deeb needing some definitive wins in her return arc.

With Eddie Kingston vs Bryan Keith rounding out the card and an appearance set for Mark Briscoe, we’ve got a cracking lineup ahead. Let’s do this!

Location: Edinburg, TX

Venue: Bert Ogden Arena

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Kevin Kelly & Tony Schiavone

Opening credits, opening pyro, and Bryan Keith is already in the ring, awaiting our opening contest of the evening.

Match One: [Continental Crown Proving Ground Match] Eddie Kingston (c) vs ‘Bounty Hunter’ Bryan Keith

Feeling out process as we begin this one, Eddie is backed into the ropes and Keith gives him an overhand slap to the face. Eddie shrugs it off and doesn’t rise to it. Shoulder block off the ropes by Keith, one in return from Eddie. Kingston peppers a grounded Keith with some forearms, following up with some chops to the chest. Suplex in the center of the ring. Eddie and Keith trade headbutts but both feel the effects.

Kawada kick to the face of Keith, and Kingston goes for another suplex but Keith holds on. Chop by Eddie, and they get into a strike exchange. Dropkick to the knee by Keith and a big boot, taking Eddie off his feet.

Eddie to the outside and he pulls Keith out with him. Keith whips Kingston into the barricade. Back to the ring for a cover, 1, 2, Eddie kicks out. More strikes exchanged and a big arm drag by Kingston as we go to PIP break.

Keith gets to the ropes and Eddie chops him across the back. Rope-assisted stomp to the face, followed by a hard whip into the buckles. Kawada kicks again by Eddie, but Keith gets some kicks of his own. No, Eddie up for a flurry of shots, and a running boot to the jaw. Kicks to the midsection on Keith, Eddie pulls him out of the corner and they trade more chops. Back elbow by Kingston, Keith gets a headbutt to Eddie, knocking the Continental Crown champion to the floor. Eddie gets to the apron but Bryan Keith boots him back down and hits a canonball senton off the apron. He rolls Kingston back in, hits a running enziguri and nails a modified powerslam for 2.

Keith is looking for something but Eddie fires off an Exploder out of nowhere. Keith with an exploder of his own…and he follows up with the Tiger Driver! 1, 2, no! Eddie up, backfist to the future, Keith with a knee to the face, but an exploder from Eddie allows him to make the cover, 1, 2, no Keith gets the arm up.

Machine gun chops in the corner from Eddie now. Enziguri gets Keith back in control, he looks for a reverse DDT off the top but Eddie interrupts. Sleeper hold by Eddie, Keith tries to sit out with a jawbreaker but Eddie holds on. Again with another jawbreaker, no! Eddie gets a DDT for another 2 count.

To their feet, they trade slaps until Eddie hits him with the Backfist to the Future at 15:17 to pickup the win.

Your winner by pinfall: Eddie Kingston

Rating: ***1/4 – This picked up very nicely in the last few minutes. Crowd still aren’t entirely sure how to react to Bryan Keith, as he’s been positioned as a face a month or two ago but was heeling it up for the most part here, and then he won the crowd round by the end. Decent showing from him once it got into second gear.

Tony Schiavone in the ring, tries to talk to Eddie but Eddie is worn out and says to talk to Bryan Keith instead. Schiavone says as of tonight…Bryan Keith is All Elite! Nice. The crowd are firmly behind him now. Eddie shakes his hand in a show of respect…as Bryan Danielson’s theme tune hits. Danielson makes his way out. Yessss he completely ignores Eddie again and raises the arm of Bryan Keith. I love Danielson being so arrogant towards Kingston. Danielson vs Hechicero is up next.