Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Hello AEW fans! It’s Saturday night and…we know what that means? I don’t know, do they use that for AEW Collision? Guess I’ll find out. Anyway, I’m Jeremy Thomas filling on your Collision coverage because it takes place at 11:30 PM ET which is late for Theo. AEW has a show planned for tonight, which is certainly a choice opposite of WrestleMania night one. But it should be a fun one, so let’s jump into it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* After a delay for NCAA stuff, SATURDAY NIGHT’S ALRIGHT FOR FIGHTING!

* We’re kicking off with the Tag Team Tourney semifinal.