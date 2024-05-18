Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Hello everybody and welcome to 411’s live coverage for AEW Collision! As always, I am your host Theo Sambus, and we are just 8 days away from Double Or Nothing, so we can expect things to start heating up for that final build. We’ve got another 3 hour block of programming ahead of us, with Rampage following tonight’s taped broadcast. Will there still be some surprises? There are a few more slots to fill on the DoN card, and we could easily see those fall into place tonight.

In terms of in-ring action, we’re scheduled to see Will Ospreay take on Shane Taylor, Serena Deeb in a DoN warm-up match against Anna Jay, Shibata vs Rocky Romero, and Bryan Danielson & FTR teaming up for Trios action! Sounds neat. Let’s get to it!

Location: Portland, OR



Venue: Moda Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone