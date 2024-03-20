Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I’m sorry guys, but my heart could NOT handle the debut of Mercedes, so I opted out.

But I’m back, babyyyyyy!!!

Know who else is back? Michael Ornelas with a history and review of Culver’s, a place whose existence is outside of my knowledge, but I am instantly intrigued by a butterburger…

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

Earlier today, Christian Cage and Adam Copeland show up followed by Okada (in a Lambo).

EVERYONE SHUT YOUR GODDAMNED MOUTHS, THE CEO IS HERE!!!

Mercedes Mone

Is here! She looks like she might be in action, and goodness I cannot wait!

Schiavone is in the ring with her and hands over the mic.

She says hello to Toronto, says she has missed all of this. She is so excited to be here in AEW. She says this all almost got taken away from her ten months ago. She had a career ending injury against Willow Nightingale. She knows this is in the past, and she is in the new home of AEW.

Here’s a video package about her for us to get caught up of what she’s been doing.

She was kicking butt all over the world, then it got taken away from her. She didn’t know when she was coming back, but she knew she would, and knew it would be here. Minor setbacks come with major comebacks. She is not here to lead a women’s evolution, she is here to lead a women’s global revolution. She came here to face the best women in AEW and all over the globe.

About last week, when Hart and Blue attacked Willow, they must not have heard that she has unfinished business with Willow. There’s a price to pay when you mess with Mercedes Mone.

She tosses the mic and does a little dance until the lights go out.

They come back on and…Sasha is still alone in the ring.

Julia Hart is at the bottom o the ramp. Skye Blue enters the ring to attack but gets hit with what they call The Mone Maker. Hart slides in, Mercedes grabs her, Skye is up to help, and they head out of the ring and grab some chairs, but here come Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander with their own chairs and stand side by side by side with Mercedes.

The lights go out as Hart smiles.

They come back on and Willow has a chair while Mercedes back is turned. Willow considers, hesitates, then Mercedes turns and they have some words, then she leaves.

Earlier today, The Young Bucks want Marvez to speak Okada’s native tongue next time he addresses him. Matt speaks some, tells Alex it’s ok, he’s trying. As for Okada, he’s so handsome, so much charisma. He’s got a big match later, and Okada is the one who rises to the occasion. They will be behind the curtain, and be Okada’s personal producers.

Okada gives Eddie a message in Japanese. He’s coming for his title.

Continental Crown Championship Match

Kazuchika Okada vs Eddie Kingston

Eddie takes his time to start. They lockup in the center. Okada brings Eddie to the ropes, Okada allows Eddie to stand free, mocking him. Eddie drops Okada, chops the chest hard, then kicks the chest. Eddie grabs Okada, lifts up, turns for a neckbreaker but releases and hits a short clothesline instead. Okada rolls outside the ring. He comes back in and they go shoulder to shoulder.

They end up outside together, and Okada hits a huge DDT on Kingston, then smiles heavily.

We head backstage to see The Bucks “producing” alongside Tony Khan.

They do a replay of the DDT then we see Okada roll Eddie back into the ring. Okada locks the head, turns, neckbreaker! Cocky Pin from Okada gets a 1. Okada with the straight jacket hold. Eddie turns into it, Okada with a knee. Snapmare to Eddie, Okada hits the ropes, low dropkick.

We are back and Eddie hits some chops, but Okada hits him with a knee, whip, reversed, Eddie tries the abdominal stretch, Okada breaks the hold, tries for a hip toss, Eddie spins in front of Okada and suplexes Okada over the head. He then heel trips and drives Okada down into the mat. Eddie corners Okada and hits the flurry of chops that people know and love. He tries for an Exploder, but Okada hits a few knees. Eddie turns him for a Saito Suplex, Okada hits more elbows, Eddie gets a GERMAN!!! Sliding forearm! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Now Eddie toys with Okada, kicking him around. Backfists from Eddie, he hits the ropes. Okada with a dropkick!

Okada lifts Eddie onto his shoulders, then drops him shoulder first onto the knee! Cover! 1.2….NO!!! Okada with a body slam! He heads to the top rope! Dives off, roll through, BACKFIST FROM EDDIE! He drops against the ropes! He reaches for a cover, gets to it, 1..2…NO!!! Both men to the knees. They exchange rights. Both men stand, continuing to exchange right hands. Eddie chops and Okada drops to his knees. He stands back and hits a forearm. Another chop from Eddie ,another, locks the head, flips and Okada lands on his feet! Waist lock. He spins for a Rainmaker, but Eddie blocks! He still drops with the hit, but not a KO. Big kick out of the corner by Eddie. He rushes with a clothesline. Okada distracts the ref then gouges the eyes of Eddie.

Eddie drops off a hold and hits an Enziguri! He waits for Okada to stand, back fist attempt but Okada ducks and slams him down hard with a slam. He lifts Eddie. RAINMAKER!!!! COVER! 1….2….3!!!!

Winner: Kazuchika Okada

A little bit of a surprise, and a firm focus on the support behind this guy. As for the match, Eddie more than pulled his weight and this may be in his top 5 best matches to date.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 15:55

Okada gets some fireworks, but it’s short lived because PAC is here! He walks out and stares down Okada from the top of the ramp.

Oh my…

Swerve Strickland is backstage with Renee. She asks about his intentions with the chain and Samoa Joe. He says the title. Joe tried to humiliate Swerve by choking him out. Swerve has a history of choking people out himself. Tonight, in Toronto, CA, the six – he’s been inspired by Tyson’s sparring, so he offers an open challenge tonight. Anyone is welcome to come see him, just make sure you send a big man.