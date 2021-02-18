Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Ed. Note: Hey folks! Jeremy here. Hope you guys enjoy tonight’s episode of Dynamite, looks to be a packed show. Don’t forget, Andy Perez and Blake Lovell will be live immediately after the show with their review and analysis of the episode. You can see it below:

It’s Wednesday…you know what that means.

Startin off hot with Hangman Adam Page’s music, and out comes the cowboy.

He’s teaming with someone, probably Matt, in some tag team action.

Matt comes out, and I am reminded of last week when this match was made, so my prediction was hardly that.



Match 1: TH2 vs Hangman Adam Page and Matt Hardy

TH2 attacks while Page and Hardy ready themselves, but Page makes short work of them and tags in Matt. Matt with an elbow to the back of Jack Evans. Matt drops another elbow to the back of the head. Another. Neckbreaker. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Page. Standing shooting star and a cover for 1.2…NO!!! Tag to Matt. Suplex from both men to Evans. Blind tag from Evans. Hardy with a bomb and a pin, but Angelico is the legal man. He kicks Matt in the back of the head. He corners Matt and punches, then kicks at the leg and the abs. Lol. I said abs. Tag to Evans. Evans drops an elbow to the head, he backs into the corner, and tags in Angelico. Cover for 1..2…NO! Angelico transitions to a front face lock. Matt backs Angelico into the corner. Tag to Evans. Elbow to Matt. He sends Matt into the corner, whips again and flips with a back handspring elbow, but Matt kicks his back. Side Effect to Evans Tag to Page.Tag to Angelico. Clothesline, another, whip, reversed, missed pump kick from Angelico, SPINEBUSTER from Page!!! Page with a running clothesline. He hits the ropes and flies off with a clothesline to Evans on th apron. Fallaway Slam from Angelico. Kip up and he flies over the top onto Evans outside, the nback in, hits the ropes, kick block from Angelico!!! SUPLEX from Page!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Nice. Powerbomb from Angelico! Evans on the top rope! He flies! POWERBOMB FROM PAGE ONTO ANGELICO!!!! Page hops onto the apron. Matt with a blind tag! He enters, tries for a Twist of Fate, Evans shoves Matt into Page. Angelico in. We get a combo neckbreaker, back breaker from Angelico and Evans. Evans with a sloppy Phoenix Splash off the 2nd rope. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Tag to Angelico!

Evans pulls Matt towards the corner, Angelico grabs the foot, and he flip Evans, PAGE flies off the apron with a buckshot to Evans and Angelico!!! Twist of Fate from Matt. Cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Matt Hardy and Hangman Adam Page

Page is just…fun. I’ve officially hit Csonka levels of adulation where I realize that I’m getting older, and a lot of these wrestlers are younger than me!

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 6:58

Matt gets on the mic and tells Page that he is so happy Page signed with him because he is going to get 30%!!! He is excited. Page says that he has had good friends to always keep an extra set of papers rolled up in your jacket. He doesn’t know how good Matt read the contract, but since it’s fully executed, he’d like to have a copy brought out to read it.

Out comes the Jags mascot with balloons. Matt says he is ok with if Page added some bonuses. The mascot hands the contract over to Matt.

Matt reads it, is confused. This isn’t a talent representative contract; it’s for a match at Revolution. Matt Hardy vs Hangman Adam Page, and if Matt loses, Page gets 100% of all Matt’s earnings from the first quarter of 2021.

Matt calls Page a carny, can’t believe this. Fine, Matt says MAYBE he was trying to pull one over on Matt, but if Matt puts this on the line, then he wants Page to put something on the line as well. If Matt beats Page, Matt gets all of Page’s earnings from 2021. Page thinks this is a money match.

Matt extends the hand. Page shakes. Matt tells Page he is finished. The mascot attacks Page. It’s Isaiah Kassidy! Matt offers $3,700 to TH2 to attack Page, so they do.

We then get Dark Order coming out at the orders of -1 to attack TH2 and Kassidy! Alan Angels is in the ring with Matt. Matt sends him outside the ring, Hangman tries for a BUCKSHOT, but Matt ducks it and leaves the ring!!



Match 2: Riho vs Serena Deeb

WELCOEM BACK chant for Riho as they circle the ring. Lockup and Deeb with a go behind. She drops the waist, Riho switches, Deeb stands, reaches for the legs, breaks the hold with her hips, go behind and a trip gets Riho down on her stomach, but Riho reverses and gets a front face lock. Deeb spins out of it and gets her own headlock. Riho works the arm. Hammerlock behind, Deeb grabs the head from behind, reverses, into a side headlock. Riho rolls Deeb into a pin for 1.2…NO!!! Deeb shoves Riho off of her to create separation. Test of Strength and Deeb steps behind Riho, dropping her down to a bridge. Riho holds Deeb up, not dropping for her, holding the bridge. Deeb kicks the leg, holds to the arm, drops Riho down, and twists the arm. Deeb with a side headlock takedown, head scissors, both girls up, Side headlock to Riho, Deeb hits the ropes. Shoylder tackle. Cover for 1..NO!!! Bridge out from Riho. Deeb tries to hit a clothesline, Riho cartwheels, Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Drop toe hold from Riho to Deeb, hanging her on the ropes. Riho tries for a 619, but Deeb catches her, drops Riho, and chokes her up on the bottom rope with a guillotine!

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: