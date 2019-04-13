wrestling / News
Join 411’s LIVE EVOLVE 126 Coverage
I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.
– Adam Cole & Kassius Ohno are working the May events.
Task Force vs. Watts & Summers: These guys are all seminar standouts, including the ref. One stand out will get extra work with NXT down the line and also receive a tryout. Watts & Summers are Tony Nese students. Watts & Summers tame early control, working double teams and picking up near falls. Task Force cuts off the offense, working quick tags and double teams as they take control. Wholesale changes follow and Watts hits a dive and top rope leg drop. It breaks down, miscommunication from Task Force and that leads to a Watts roll up and win. Watts & Summers defeated Task Force @ 6:40 via pin
– Task Force attacks post match, but NXT’s Babatunde makes the save and destroys them.
