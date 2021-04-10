Join 411’s Live Impact Hardcore Justice Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Originally labeled “Hard Justice” featuring Tito Ortiz and Andrew Martin through the years, “HardCORE Justice” was a violent twist that would take place as a near annual event. This night was no longer reserved for UFC Champions or dangerously vascular WWE stars, but EXTREME LEGENDS OF THE PAST. The initial “Hardcore Justice” event was an ECW reunion show, one that followed a plethora of official and unofficial events aiming to do the exact same thing. Some would say they were late to the hype, but that was eleven years ago. Fast forward and we have Hardcore Justice 2021, presented by Tommy Dreamer. Some things never change, and Tommy Dreamer being a focal point of IMPACT Wrestling ensures that ECW will never die.

Of course, Eric Young aims to finally take the cherished veteran out for good, as his maniacal force, Violent by Design takes on Tommy Dreamer’s team of IMPACT loyals, in Eddie Edwards, Willie Mack, and Unified Champion, Rich Swann. Not to mention, this all goes down in a Hardcore War match. This concept has been a staple in TNA/IMPACT history, and in simple terms is a Lethal Lockdown match, without the cage. Eric Young has competed in two of these matches in the past, winning both and notably choking out Kurt Angle with the prosthetic leg of war hero Chris Melendez in 2015. Dreamer has competed in one Hardcore War, teaming with Team 3D and Al Snow, to defeat Team Dixie, famously putting her through a table following the match. We’ve come full circle to ECW nostalgia, so I think it’s time to start “A Night from the Mind of Tommy Dreamer” HardCORE Justice 2021!

THREE-WAY TAG TEAM

MADMAN FULTON and ACE AUSTIN vs. TJP and FALLAH BAHH vs. JOSH ALEXANDER and ???

Josh Alexander has a mystery partner here, who is revealed to be a returning Petey Williams. The Canadian Destroyer is now rocking some new gear since last being seen against Moose in March 2020. Fallah is teaming with TJP for the first time since August 2020 and has been on hard times lately. He kicks things of with Alexander as they trade big strikes. Petey gets the tag, as does TJP. Petey hits a smooth tilt-a-whirl headscissors and a jumping rana. They have a nice technical exchange with TJP locking in an abdominal stretch. Ace Austin gets the tag, working on TJP. These two show great chemistry as TJP brings in Fallah. Fulton snatches Fallah from the apron and halts their offense. Ace and Fulton work together to stun Fallah getting a near fall. Fallah gets an advantage but Petey tags in and nearly catches Ace. Big delayed flatliner for another near fall as he brings in the Walking Weapon. They hit a Codebreaker/German Suplex combo for another close one, showing a clearly damaged Ace. Fulton ragdolls Alexander, allowing Ace and his monster to continue the control. Ace hits a helicopter leg drop clashing with the nose of Alexander. Ace gets flipped with a snap powerslam as Josh looks for the tag to an empty corner. Ace looks liquid smooth as TJP puts a stop to the show. Tornado DDT out of the corner, followd by a double team combo on Fulton. TJP slams Ace and hits a Mamba Splash as Josh gets a tag. He tries to pick up the scraps but Ace kicks out. Ace attempts a helicopter kick but gets cracked with a jab from Josh. Petey locks in a sharpshooter with Josh sealing an ankle lock on Fulton. This allows TJP to hop onto Ace and Petey as Fallah crashes through them. Ace seeks The Fold but gets pop-up bombed as Fulton saves him. Fulton double chokeslams Josh and Petey with TJP on his back. Fallah takes him out as Josh and TJP are legal. Fallah splashes Ace with TJ on his back. Petey catches TJP with a nasty Canadian Destroyer and baits Fallah on a splash. He tries to Canadian Destroy Fallah but that doesn’t work. Josh locks in an ankle lock with Fallah tapping.

WINNERS: JOSH ALEXANDER and PETEY WILLIAMS

***3/4

That match slapped just like all of the X-Division matches that feature any combo of these men. The division is clicking and adding Petey as a recurring member wouldn’t hurt. Everyone looked good here and this was everything you would want it to be.

*D’Lo and Striker go over the card, naming Hardcore War the main event, despite the strong build for Deonna and Jazz.

CHAIRLY LEGAL

SHERA vs. HERNANDEZ

Shera has some new epic music and looks fantastic. That has never been an issue , but he looks better than ever. If you’ve always a chairs match between Shera and Hernandez then don’t blink. They clash in the center as neither will budge. Shera shows fire as he shoulder blocks Hernandez. Shera gets confident but Hernandez throws him onto the ropes. He fetches our first chair of the evening but Shera steps on it. Shera powerslams Hernandez onto the chair for a quick two. Supermex smacks a chair on Shera’s back and sets three up on the ramp. Shera kicks a seated Hernandez off the chair as he gains control. Shera sets up two chairs facing each other as Hernandez powerslams him through that. Hernandez tosses Shera into a wedged chair as he aims to repeat the process. Hernandez starts clobbering him on the mat but Shera shows fight. Shera hits a big AA spinebuster nearly winning. Shera starts using the chairs on the outside, but gets sent into the post. A pool of chairs is created as Shera superplexes Hernandez onto it for a near fall. Out of nowhere, Rohit comes out and smacks Hernandez with a chair, allowing Shera to pin Hernandez. Rohit raises the arm of Shera, claiming him as his heavy.

WINNER: SHERA

*3/4

I did not enjoy this match, but I think it was as good as it could have been. Hopefully Rohit and Shera don’t continue to be a team as they’ve never really sold me there.

*Swinger’s Palace features a frustrated Beer Guns. They don’t want the night off, and luckily for them XXXL approaches. James Storm isn’t able to go to the ring at the moment. He proposes a Drinking Game match, where they will drink and then have a match. Matt Cardona comes in as Swinger roasts him. Dreamer appears shouting out Wrestle House. He books Swinger in a Crate American Bash. I don’t know what’s going on but I’m slightly happy.

DOC GALLOWS (w/KARL ANDERSON) vs. BLACK TAURUS (w/DECAY)

The Good Brothers and Decay beefed last month at Sacrifice I believe. Taurus ducks a big boot and goes off on Doc. Taurus whiffs on a crossbody and gets clotheslined. Gallows batters Taurus as he sends him outside. The Big LG nails a bicycle kick as he taunts Crazzy Steve. Taurus tries to fight back but Gallows connects with an uppercut. Gallows sends Taurus over the barricade outside, and follows him. Gallows continues to neutralize the explosive Taurus with a chinlock. An impactful standing leg drop gets a count of two. Gallows halts a comeback with a big splash. A powerslam continues the methodical ambush, but Taurus hits a corkscrew and 619, A missile dropkick sends him down for a two count as Taurus has momentum. Taurus is distracted by Karl Anderson, who is taken out by Steve. Gallows hits a super kick and choke bomb for the win.

WINNER: DOC GALLOWS

**

I wanted that match to be more, but Gallows was on offence for way too long. The chinlocks and walking and brawling was not the most entertaining, and the explosive style of Taurus was absent.

CRATE AMERICAN BASH

JOHNNY SWINGER vs. MATT CARDONA

Each crate has an item in it, I believe WCW did this match with Booker T pulling out the picture of Scott Hall. Swinger baits Cardona to go for the crate as he complains about Cardona grabbing his tights. Cardona goes for a straight to the face, but Swinger waves it off. Swinger hits the arm drag and strut as his Swingerellas cheer him on. Cardona hits a strut of his own as he floors Swinger. Swinger nails a low blow as he baits him in once more. Swinger opens our first crate and IT’S A TNA PICTURE OF SCOTT HALL. Cardona forces him to drop it outside where we get a close-up. Swinger picks things back up, sending Cardona to the barricade outside. Swinger goes for the second box but gets jaw jacked. Cardona now moves for the crate but Swinger tosses him from the second rope. Swinger opens our second crate, featuring a rat trap snapping to his fingers. Cardona hits a big dropkick from the top sending Swinger into the corner. Cardona elbows him and scores a near fall. Swinger is lifeless as Cardona looks to inflict more punishment. Swinger baits him again but both heads collide. Cardona hits up the next crate and closes it. Swinger digs in the remaining crate and finds brass knuckles. He looks to use them but gets hit with a Rough Ryder for a Cardona victory. Cardona takes his unused crate and walks off.

WINNER: MATT CARDONA

**1/2

Call me crazy, but this was better than the two previous matches. I really don’t find that to be that high of a bar, but I could see some people not liking this one. A very ironic match with them working an old school style, under a Russo-created match stipulation. Swinger never fails to entertain me and Cardona was used well here.

*IMPACT Plus Flashback Moment of the Week, featuring Rob Van Dam vs. Sabu from Hardcore Justice 2010.