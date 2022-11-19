Join 411’s Live Impact Over Drive Coverage

Hi, hello and welcome to 411Mania’s coverage of Impact Wrestling Over Drive! I’m Steve Cook, here for another big show in Louisville! I’m among the top 1,000 wrestling names to ever live in the River City, so I’m as qualified to review this show as anybody. We start with some Countdown to Over Drive matches because every fed needs to have way too many matches before the show actually starts.

Kenny King vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Rich Swann vs. Mike Bailey vs. Jason Hotch vs. Bhupinder Gujjar: Joined in progess apparently, so we won’t give this the star rating treatment. Bailey hits those speed kicks on King and it’s pretty cool. Dobule dropkicks by Uemura & Hotch. Uemura goes after Gujjar. A bridging German gets two for Uemura. Uemura goes up top, gets kicked off. Hotch with a tope suicida. Gujjar hits a dive. Bailey hits a moonsault to the floor, then Swann does a Phoenix splash to the floor. Handspring exchange by Bailey & Swann. Bailey gets knocked off the top rope by King. King gets kicked out of the situation by Swann. Hotch with a double neckbreaker. Apparently he’s the Gut Check Winner, I’ve never seen Hotch before in my life but he’s doing well in this skirmish. Gujjar with some big moves. He’s shaking the ropes and stomping. Bailey hits the Ultimo weapon onto Gujjar & Hotch, gets two. Swann hits the Lethal Injection on Bailey and gets the win!

Winner: Rich Swann

Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. The Motor City Machine Guns: Why in the blue hell are we doing this on a pre-show? If Ace & Bey want to be a tag team they could be one of the top tag teams of the 2020s. The Guns were one of the best tag teams of the 2000s & 2010s. This is dream match schiznit. The Guns are currently the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions. Chris Sabin starts against Ace Austin. Sabin evades a dropkick, grabs a headlock. Shelley tags in, there’s some double teaming going on because that’s how it goes. Double suplex, some leg drops. Bey tags in, hits some nice offense on Sabin. Matthew Rehwoldt points out the similarities between these two teams, and it’s obvious that Austin & Bey have been watching some Guns matches. Shelley gets the hot tag, snaps some arms. BC gains the advantage in the ring. Austin & Bey hit some nice moves on Shelley for a two. They continue double teaming Shelley. Double team leg sweep, then a standing moonsault gets two. Bey misses a top rope move and gets driven into the corner. Sabin tags in, he’s going all ham. Cradle into a fisherman’s suplex gets two. Some Ace/Bey double team action goes awry. Guns’ attempts to go to the floor also go awry. Guns hit double German suplexes in the ring! Magic Killa by the Guns on Bey gets two! Bey slips out of a Natual Disaster. Austin gets the tag, Sabin gets dropped. Austin kicking people on the apron. Bey dives onto the MCMG on the floor! Sabin is isolated, getting kicked left & right for a two count. Sabin breaks up a double team. Bey is isloated, and caught between a rock & hard place for three!

Winners: Motor City Machine Guns

The Guns are great, and I’m very high on Ace & Bey as a tag team going forward.

Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Moose: Our announcers Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt point out that Moose has never been in a tables match before, but doesn’t shy away from such things. Bully Ray has been in 89 tables matches. Some staring down to start. Moose hits a spear early on. Moose looks like he’s at home except he’s not sure how to handle the furniture. Moose puts a table in the corner, then Bully spears Moose and forces him outside. It’s Ray that meets the ringpost on the outside. Moose tries to suplex Bully onto a table, but Bully reverses and suplexes Moose on the floor. Bully with a headbutt to the groin back in the ring, and Bully gets the table. Moose with some chairshots to the back. Moose goes for the urange through the table, Bully answers with a German suplex. Bully has a chair, cracks the back of Moose a couple of times. Moose hits a big boot on Bully. Moose runs into an elbow, but dropkicks Bully on the top rope. Bully hits that powerbomb off the top. Not gonna be good for a Moose with athletic tape on his back. Bully & Moose exchanging some shots. Moose blocks the Bully Bomb, but dives into a Cutter. Coulda been a finish, but there was no table involved. Ray runs through a table, but since Moose didn’t drive him through it, that’s not the end of the match. Frustrating for the Moose. A series of reversals leads to Bully Rayi driving Moose through the table.

Winner: Bully Ray (10:00 via table

Gia Miller talks to my girl Traci Brooks & her son. They love & support Frankie Kazarian, and are so proud, and are confident he will come home Impact Champion.