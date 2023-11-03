Join 411’s Live Impact Turning Point Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello Impact fans, and welcome to our live Impact Turning Point coverage right here on 411! Jeremy Thomas here, and tonight Impact presents its post-Bound for Glory special event. Tonight’s show is short on title matches but big on potential hits as Will Ospreay will face off with Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander & Eric Young take on SubCulture, and Jordynne Grace faces Dani Palmer. We do have one title match as Trinity will defend the Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo with Gail Kim as the special guest referee.

We also have Frankie Kazarian and Chris Sabin battling Moose & Brian Myers, Joe Henry taking on Simon Miller, Gisele Shaw vs. Alex Windsor, and Rich Swann facing Trey Miguel. That’s a big card, and hopefully it should be a fun show. Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* Of note, I won’t be doing full coverage of the two Countdown to Impact matches but will put the quick results in here.

* Grado & Rhino def. Mike D & Ryan Richards

* North Wrestling Championship Match: Leon Slater def. Mark Haskins