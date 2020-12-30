Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Best of 2020 (Part 2) Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello there, Impact fans! It’s Tuesday and that means it’s time for another episode of Impact Wrestling. I’m Jeremy, and we’re back for another “Best of 2020” episode, concluding Impact’s 2020. Last week saw several awards given out and matches from the year shown; this week we’ll get match and moment of the year, plus more. Much like last week, as Impact looks back on its 2020 we’ll be looking back at our coverage of Impact with flashbacks to our recaps of each match. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* The show starts with a tribute to Brodie Lee, which is awesome to see. Good on Impact.

WE OWN THE NIGHT! (AKA Title Sequence!)

* We’re back with Josh Matthews and Scott D’Amore on their Christmas set, where Josh says he got coal for Christmas. They congratulate Deonna Purrazzo for her big wins last week and hype this week’s Moment of the Year and Match of the Year reveal, as well as the main event of Hard to Kill. D’Amore calls Tuesdays and Wednesdays must-see TV and notes that we don’t even know what’s happening tomorrow (obviously this was filmed before Lee’s passing which changed Dynamite into a tribute show). Matthews says Slammiversary was also an incredible night and looks back at the Moment of the Year: all of Slammiversary. That’s a long moment.

* We get a video package looking at Slammiversary including the Machine Guns’ return and their feud with the North starting, Heath’s debut and dropping of Rohit, EC3’s appearance, Rich Swann declaring his intentions for the Impact World title and his running out for the match. EY then debuts, attacks Swann after being beaten despite a dominant display, and Edwards’ big victory to win the title before Madman Fulton attacks him. Then the Good Brothers come out and take out Ace Austin and Fulton to save Edwards.

* We’re back with Willie Mack’s New Year’s Resolution, which is to take this as far as he can and travel the world.

* D’Amore jokes that his resolution is to be nicer to Matthews — NOT! He and Matthews banted a bit, and then they look back at Ace Austin’s match with Willie Mack at Impact Rebellion. Larry’s recap of that match is below:

Impact X-Division Title Match: Champion Ace Austin vs. Willie Mack : Austin stalls to begin, killing over a minute. He then offers a handshake, tries to attack and Mack cuts that off and Austin powders. Back in and Austin cradles him for 2. Mack fires back and Austin powders again, Mack follows him out and delivers chops. Back in and Austin counters the cannonball, hits a superkick and the tree of WHOA follows as Austin lays the boots to Mack. He chokes him out and looks for a high cross but Mack counters into a Samoan drop. The standing moonsault, and ground and pound follows until Austin makes the ropes. Austin counters back, delivers kick and covers for 2. He chokes out Mack, follows with trouble in paradise and heads up top. He flies but Mack counters into a powerbomb for 2. Mack follows with elbow strikes, they trade until Mack rocks him and follows with running corner strikes. The cannonball follows and the stunner is countered into a back flip and the fold for 2. Austin is pissed, but Mack counters the fold into a popup cutter for 2. Mack heads up top, and hits coast to coast on Austin. The frog splash misses, and Austin cradles him with the ropes, the ref catches him and they argue. Austin up top, Mack cuts him off and Austin counters and crotches him. Mack counters into a stunner on the buckles and the frog splash finishes it. Willie Mack defeated Champion Ace Austin @ 13:30 via pin [***½] I could have done without the Austin stalling early on, because it makes no sense in an empty arena setting since it’s designed to get crowd heat. But that being said, this was really good and fun with Mack picking up the championship.

* Matthews and D’Amore talk about Moose and Mack’s I Quit match at Genesis and how Mack may be in over his head trying to take on Moose in that kind of match. Matthews hypes the Match of the Year reveal later, and we’re off to break.

* Break has the ad for Hard to Kill featuring Rich Swann.

* Tasha and Kiera say they want to get an accessory with “Impact Knockouts Tag Team CHampions” on it and say their goal is to become the champs in 2020 (presumably in the tournament concluding at Hard to Kill).

* Matthews and D’Amore talk about the tournament, with Kiera and Tasha in the finals and the other finalist team to be determined still. They run down previous great Knockout tag teams, before Matthews brings up Taya’s challenge to Purrazzo for Hard to Kill.

* We go to Deonna and Kimber Lee. Deonna says she doesn’t normally interact with Knockout peasants, but this challenge interests her because of Taya’s status as longest-reigning Knockout of all-time. And if (WHEN, Kimber says) Deonna beats Taya, she will lay the foundation for the empire they’re building. She uses her Age of the Virtuosa tag line and says that she accepts the challenge. She says when her next masterpiece is revealed, Taya’s fate is sealed.

* D’Amore then makes the match official. Matthews and D’Amore talk about Deonna’s dominance and how it compares to Taya’s, and how they can’t wait to see the match. Matthews hypes the Match of the Year reveal again and we’re on break once more.