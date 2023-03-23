Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight, former IMPACT World Champion Bully Ray joins forces with Masha Slamovich against the team of Tommy Dreamer and reigning Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry teams up with Dirty Dango against the team of Moose and Brian Myers, The Design collides with Time Machine in a 6 Man tag team match, as Kon, Angels & Sami Callihan battle Kushida & The Motor City Machine Guns, former Knockouts Champion “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo takes on Savannah Evans and we’ll hear from IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander as he gears up for his showdown with No. 1 contender Steve Maclin at REBELLION this April. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.