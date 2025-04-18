Join 411’s Live TNA Unbreakable 2025 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live TNA Unbreakable 2025 coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here with you tonight for this special Thursday night TNA+ event. Tonight’s show will see Joe Hendry and Masha Slamovich team up against Frankie Kazarian and Tessa Blanchard, while Mance Warner and Sami Callihan battle in a Barbed Wire Massacre. Plus the first-ever TNA International Champion will be crowned with two three-way matches determining who joins AJ Francis in the finals. And finally, The Hardys will team with Mike Santana in six-man tag team action against Mustafa Ali and the Nemeths. That’s a fun little TNA+ event for WrestleMania week.

* We’re live and kicking off with the first first round match tonight in the International Championship Tournament!

TNA International Championship Tournament Match

Zachary Wentz vs. JDC vs. Eric Young

The three stare each other down to start and circle — Young and JDC go after Wentz but he escapes to the outside. EY gives chase and Wentz ends up back in the ring. EY and JDC stall re-entering the ring but are in and Wentz goes after Young but gets ganged up on. Wentz sent into the corner but kicks both men as they charge and hit a twisting crossbody. EY and JDC out of the ring and Wentz with a moonsault to both of them. He throws Young in and JDC after, climbs up top and hits a double crossbody, cover for two on both guys.

Wentz with a handspring but is caught by Young and JDC off the ropes to plant Wentz. They pick Wentz apart with chops and punches in the corner, EY with a boot choke as JDC struts. Front facelock by JDC into a suplex, cover for two but Young breaks it up. Young and JDC argue a bit, Wentz is now fighting back and EY catches a kick, but Wentz pushes off into a cutter on JDC which Young breaks up. Young gets a two-count on Wentz.

Neck snap by EY and another, Wentz rolls to the outside and JDC picks him up onto the apron for a few punches. Young to the outside, Wentz with a shot but EY rakes the face and decks him. Back in, JDC with the cover and EY breaks it up again. Wentz is trying to fight back but gets picked up by JDC — who kicks EY in the gut and hits a DDT and backpack drop combo! Cover on Wentz gets two.

JDC has Wentz on the top, but Wentz fights back and hits headbutts to knock JDC down. Double dropkick off the top from Wentz, he hits a charging knee to EY and then one to JDC. Boot to the charging EY, kick to JDC, standing SSP and a cutter to Young! Cover gets a nearfall on EY and then one on JDC.

Wentz takes it to JDC with strikes but JDC fights back and hits a Falcon Arrow for two, Young breaks it up. JDC to the outside, Wentz chops away at Young like a man posssssed. Off the ropes, EY picks him up for a DVD, cover but JDC breaks it up. JDC tosses Wentz to the ropes but he comes back and takes JDC down — EY grabs Wentz and tosses him onto JDC! Piledriver finishes it.

Winner: Eric Young (8:48)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Perfectly good match that had Wentz as quite the underdog babyface who couldn’t overcome the odds. No complaints with this very solid starter.

* The card gets run down

TNA International Championship Tournament Match

Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin

The three stare off at each other and Edwards swings at Maclin, who ducks. Edwards down, Ace with a headlock on Maclin and kicks away at both Eddie and Maclin. Macline with a suplex that Ace slips out of, into the ropes but he’s elbowed down and Maclin clotheslines Eddie over the top. Ace DIVES with a moonsault onto both men!

Eddie quickly strikes back though and hits Ace with a bomb onto the apron. He grabs Ace and tosses him in, following behind. Maclin up on the apron but gets knocked down, Eddie with a chop to Ace. Ace backed into the corner for a chop and then sent across the ring. Eddie charges into a boot, Ace on the top but Eddie with an enzuigiri. Eddie gets SHOVED into a backbreaker by Maclin, double underhook backbreaker to Ace and a clothesline to Eddie. Eddie into the ropes, Thesz press by Maclin and punches. Back elbow to Eddie, Steve catches a charging Ace for a suplex, Ace floats over but is hit with a knee.

Maclin charges into Ace and Eddie in opposite corners, Eddie charges in but Maclin dodges and he hits Ace. Maclin with a DOUBLE German suplex! Eddie though sends Steve to the outside, Ace onto the apron and kicks Eddie and then handstand dodges Maclin before kicking him. Back in the ring, Ace kicks away at Eddie and hits a side Russian leqsweep and legdrop. He charges in for a charging clothesline and sends Eddie to the ground, leaping kick to the head and he drives Eddie into the mat. Cover but Maclin breaks it up.

Ace decks Maclin, who fires back and they’re trading blows. BIG elbow by Steve, Ace into the ropes but holds on, he’s flipped onto the apron. Ace handstand dodges an Eddie shot from the outside but Maclin SPEARS him through the apron and they’re all down on the floor!

Maclin rolls Eddie into the ring and charges in for a clothesline in the corner. Eddie put on the top and Steve with a big slap. He climbs, grabs Eddie, but Eddie fights back — Maclin gets Eddie on his shoulders but Ace in! STACKED powerbomb! Ace covers and gets a nearfall.

Eddie gets a rollup on Ace for two, he nails Maclin — but a BIG spinning heel kick from Ace! Ace up top — Alisha crotches him on the top! Eddie climbs up — but Ace trips him! He grabs Eddie but Eddie with a super belly to back! And Maclin spears Eddie in the Tree of Woe! Maclin frees Eddie and sets him up but Alisha distracts the ref. Alisha tries to slap Maclin — Maclin dodges another slap and EDDIE gets hit! KIA!

Winner: Steve Maclin (9:51)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: That was very fun thanks to all involved. Very good match with a lot of enjoyable spots.

* Gia asks Frankie Kazarian and XXX how they’re approaching tonight’s match. Frankie says Gia asks the dumbest questions and says Hendry is injured but fighting, and tonight is the appetite to the main course. Tessa says Gia is dumb too and says she’s pinned Masha twice and she’s overrated. So as Frankie works on Hendry, she’s finishing what she started and says Masha’s built on hype but she’s built on results.