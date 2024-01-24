Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, piloting the ship tonight as per the norm, and tonight Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez will sign the contract for their NXT Women’s Championship match at NXT Vengeance Day. We’ll also see the first match in the Dusty Classic Semifinals as Axiom and Nathan Frazer take on Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin. In addition, Dragon Lee will take on SCRYPTS and Lola Vice will appear on the Supernova Sessions. We’ll probably get more in the Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams story as Trick heads toward his match with Ilja Dragunov at Vengeance Day, and I bet Joe Gacy will do something wacky. Not everything can be a winning segment.

Here at Thomas HQ, I took it a little lighter on my movie watching (although you can check out the first part of my Top 20 Films of 2023 here). I did get some watching done though including Saltburn which was…a lot, but I generally liked it. Similarly, I liked Netflix’s Maestro and loved the performances and direction, though the script didn’t strike a great chord. The same can be said of Rustin, which features fantastic performances but doesn’t quite capture the magic of the true civil rights story it’s telling. Outside of my last bits of 2023 catchup, I finally watched The Autopsy of Jane Doe which was appropriately creepy, as well as doing a rewatch of Urban Legends: Final Cut which is as bad as I remembered.

I did watch a lot more TV this week, including staying caught up on Drag Race season 16 where I’m loving almost all the looks and also loving Amanda Tori Meating’s personality. I also started on True Detective: Night Country which got off to a wonderful start that feels more in quality with season one. And I began watching Hazbin Hotel, a delightful R-rated animated series on Prime Video, and though I’m only one episode in I’m in love. I also did some Dimension 20 side quest watching as I finally finished The Seven from 2021, which I adored and began watching Shriek Week, which is off to a fun start.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We start off with a recap of the women’s battle royal/Fatal Four-Way from last week’s episode which included Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez splitting, Blair Davenport taking out Karmen Electra, Thea Hail eliminating Arianna Grace and Wren Sinclair lasting to the top five until being eliminated by Kiana James. And then finally, Roxy winning the match to earn the Vengeance Day title shot.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and starting with the Dusty Rhodes Classic!

Dusty Rhodes Classic Semifinal Match

Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer

Axiom and Frazer attack Bron and Corbin before the bell and chop down Corbin with kicks, then Axiom takes down both Frazer and Bron before Frazer and Axiom send Bron and Corbin to the outside and dive on them! But Bron nails Axiom and throws him to the ring steps — Axiom goes over, Frazer attacks him from behind and then they double team both Corbin and Bron.

Axiom gets Corbin in the ring and the bell rings. Missile dropkick and a cover for two. Axiom works Corbin’s wrist and tags in Frazer who keeps the lock on and batters Corbin’s shoulder. Axiom in and gets a leaping axehandle, Frazer in to continue working the shoulder.

Corbin backs Frazer into the corner, but Frazer ducks a shot and nails Corbin before applying a shoulderlock. Corbin to his feet and throws Frazer in the corner, he dives but Frazer ducks and lays in punches — but Corbin with a big boot to stop the momentum. Corbin batters Frazer and picks him up for a shot before tagging in Bron.

Frazer ducks a kick by Corbin and Axiom gets him on the outside, Axiom goes for a rana but gets caught and power bombed into the boot. Frazer off the top and Bron catches him in a slam. Beatings commence as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Axiom kicks out of a nearfall. Bron puts him in the corner and tags in Corbin, who lays into Axiom and knocks him down. Axiom back up with a chop but gets knocked back down, Axiom is fighting back but gets planted with a back suplex for two.

Bron tags in, sets Axiom up and hits a back suplex into a cutter! Cover gets two-plus. Axiom whipped into the corner and kicks Corbin, ducks Bron and tags in Frazer who comes off the ropes to run into Bron! Across the ring, up and over, Bron charges and Frazer leapfrogs to send Bron into the ringpost. Corbin comes in but Frazer pulls down the ropes as he charges, Frazer dives off the top on Bron and Corbin!

Axiom and Frazer with top-tope splashes to Bron, cover gets two and Axiom immediately goes into an armbar. Frazer hits Corbin with the sleeper at the same time. But Bron picks Axiom up and slams him on to Frazer to break both holds. Bron tags in and gets kicked, Frazer charges but Corbin with the Deep Six. DVD to Axiom into a brainbuster, cover and AXIOM KICKS OUT! Corbin is pissed.

Corbin grabs Axiom and lifts him onto Bron’s shoulders for a slam, cover and still a kickout! Bron put on the top but kicks back at Bron, he goes up and over but is turned inside out with a clothesline. Frazer knocked off the apron, Bron goes up top — enzuigiri by Axiom! Frazer tags in, Axiom grabs Bron for a Spanish Fly! And Axiom with the Phoenix Splash! Cover but Baron breaks it up.

Baron goes up and around Corbin but is rocked with End of Days. Frazer flips through an End of Days but gets speared for three.

Winner: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin (12:04)

Rating: *** 3/4

Thoughts: This was simply a glorious TV match and started the show VERY hot. The match made Axiom and Frazer look great without hurting Bron and Corbin. There were moments I wondered if they might lose and feud immediately, but they’re moving on and I’m fine with that.

* Ilja Dragnov is backstage and Josh Briggs interrupts a conversation. Briggs says he wants to find out who he is and wants to test himself against Ilja. Ilja admires the bravery but asks if that’s what Briggs wants. Briggs suggests Ilja is afraid by double booking Trick, and they get in each other’s face before Trick splits it up and tells Briggs he needs to prove himself another day. They argue and that leads to a Trick vs. Briggs match. Trick tells Ilja that he’s making sure Ilja makes it to Vengeance Day, and Ilja questions if Trick will. He says he’ll be watching tonight.

* Wren is talking herself up in the locker room about her match tonight and Fallon walks in. She asks if Wren is okay and Wren says she’s nervous about her first singles match. She says she’s trying to make friend and not too many enemies. Fallon says to take a breath and it isn’t easy to be the new girl, but she’s already off to a great start by eliminating Lash last week. Wren self high-fives and runs off.

* Ava walks out of a meeting with Shawn Michaels — AND SO DOES WILLIAM REGAL! Regal says Ava is officially the youngest GM in WWE. He tells her to look after NXT for him and says it’s a thankless job with long hours, egos to juggle and hard decisions to make, but she can do it. He says his phone is always on and shakes her hand.