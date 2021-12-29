Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello NXT fans and everyone else! It’s the final Tuesday of 2021, and that means the final NXT of the year. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as ever, and tonight we are preparing for next week’s New Year’s Evil. We’ll have a contract signing between Carmelo Hayes and Roderick Strong to look forward to, as well as Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade playing the latest iteration of WWE’s “Can They Get Along” game against Toxic Attraction. Plus Brian Kendrick will be murdered by battle Harland and Grayson Waller will address his appearance on last night’s episode of Raw.

Also, in case you’re curious, WWE.com still has a LIME GREEN on fucking WHITE background color scheme for NXT because they hate our eyes. Thanks, WWE.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

