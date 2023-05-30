Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas as usual, and with Battleground in the books NXT is ready for the fallout. Tonight’s show will feature Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (hopefully) culminating their feud with a Weaponized Steel Cage match, while Carmelo Hayes will address his win over Bron Breakker at Battleground and Tiffany Stratton will have a “Tiffybration” of her Women’s Championship win. Plus, the mystery attacker that’s been laying the NXT women’s roster low will reveal themselves and probably more fallout from the show. Should be a good time all in all.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and kicking off with the Weaponized Steel Cage match! But first we get a vignette recapping the feud.

Weaponized Steel Cage Match

Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne

Jacy of course attacks Gigi on her way out of the ring and slams her into the ring apron, assaulting her. She gets Gigi on the steps and slams the door on her, then gets them in the ring and the bell rings.

Jacy goes straight into a bag and comes out with a leather strap, whipping Gigi across the back and then doubling her over before another strap shot to the back. Jacy grabs a chair and sets it up, but she turns around into a boot to the gut and a trash can lid to the back. Gigi moves in but Jacy puts her face first into the chair, Gigi turns it around and hits a crossbody onto the chair.

Gigi sends Jacy into the cage wall twice, then grabs the strap and whips her with it. Gigi grabs a garbage can and puts it over Jacy, then kicks it and shoves Jacy down. She grabs the trash can and puts it on Jacy, talking shit and slapping her before coming off the ropes with a dropkick. Cover gets two.

Gigi grabs the strap and chokes Jacy with it, then shoved her down. She grabs another trash can and sets it down, then grabs a baseball bat with thorns on it and lays into Jacy’s gut in the corner. She rubs it over Jacy’s cheek before backing off for a moment, then swings — but Jacy ducks and hits a spinebuster onto the trash can as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Jacy has a chain across Gigi’s face, but Gigi sends her into the turnbuckle. Big clothesline and a cover for two. Gigi throws some chairs into the center of the ring and grabs Jacy, going for a half-and-half suplex but Jacy escapes and hits a neckbreaker ONTO THE CHAIRS! Cover gets a nearfall.

The two start trading shots on their knees and get to their feet, Gigi takes over and goes for an abdominal stretch but is sent into a garbage can set up in the corner. Kick right to the face and a cannonball. Cover but Gigi kicks out at two and a half.

Jacy grabs a table and sets it up, then grabs Gigi for a suplex but Gigi blocks it and fights back. She turns it around and hits a kneelift, picks Jacy up but gets thrown into the cage. Jacy has Gigi out on the apron now and climbs up the corner, pulling Gigi up and slamming her into the cage multiple times. She climbs up but gets headbutted. Gigi slams Jacy into the cage wall and hits a weak choke slam through the table for three.

Winner: Gigi Dolin (12:30)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: This was their best match yet because they got to work around their lack of chemistry with the weapons. That’s not to say it was amazing, but it was fun enough and hopefully is the end of this feud.

* We get a recap montage of the events at NXT Battleground including Ava helping Gallus get the Tag Title retention, Wes Lee defending his NA Title, Moan Dar getting help to retain the Heritage Cup, Ilja Dragunov surviving Dijak, Tiffany’s NXT Women’s Title win, and Melo beating Bron to retain the NXT Championship.