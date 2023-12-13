Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! Jeremy Thomas here with you as always, and with NXT Deadline in the rearview, we’re dealing with the fallout this week. We only have a couple of matches announced for tonight as Eddy Thorpe will battle Dijak while Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley to take on The Meta-Four’s Noam Dar, Ora Mensah and Lash Legend. We do also have some Men’s Breakout Tournament matches, though the specific competitors aren’t yet revealed, and will also have plenty of developments following Deadline with the likes of Cora Jade and Trick Williams. Here’s hoping for a fun little show!

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We start off with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams walking through the parking lot and reporters come up asking Trick about his win at Deadline. Hayes leaves as Trick starts taking questions.

* Up next is a recap of NXT Deadline including CM Punk’s appearance, Izzi Dame helping Kiana James beat Roxy, Dragon Lee winning the NXT NA Title, Melo beating Lexis King, and the Iron Survivor Challenge wins by Trick and Blair Davenport.