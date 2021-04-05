Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

WE start live with Drew McIntyre. He scowls as we see Baron Corbin showing up last week, and our reminded that Drew and Lashley are in the main event of Mania.

Drew says in five days, he’ll be going to Mania. He calls last year unique, yet once again he is fighting for the WWE Championship. So much going through his head. Drew says he and Lashley have similar journeys. He says he is willing to sacrifice a lot. They both sacrificed a lot. The difference is Lashley goes home to make up for lost time. Drew can’t. He left at 22 to come to the WWE and become Champion. Trust him, times got hard, they were not easy. He wished he had the luxury to go home. He remembers his mother, sick from chemo, on Skype, telling him that this is his dream, and if he comes home, she will kick his ass herself. Keep pushing, sacrificing. How can you beat a man that will sacrifice everything? Tonight, he will run through Corbin, then put his foot between Lashley’ eyes and end the Almighty Era.

Lashley comes out, wondering if Drew is done about last year. 17 years to get to the top. It took him 16, so he gets it, but only one can be on top. Drew’s time is over. It’s now his time. Everyone in the back is afraid of Drew, but he saw something different last week in Drew’s eyes – fear. On top of that, when he locked in the Full nelson, he felt Drew shake and quiver then go out. At Mania, that’s what will happen and there is nothing Drew can do about it.

Drew calls Lashley tough, says he wasn’t afraid, he was passing out. The Hurt Lock is no joke. Drew says they are at a 7 or 8, they should just fight right now.

MVP stops the match, says this is not how this works. Mania. Saturday. That’s when this happens. We know where Drew will be, in the center of the ring with Lashley where he will lose dignity, consciousness, and the match. Drew says nevermind, maybe he’ll be an uber driver, or maybe he can go into Mania, run Lashley down, and get back his title.

Everyone talks over everyone, MVP says that’s a lot of tough talk considering Drew might not even make it to Mania.

Corbin comes out to say something or other.