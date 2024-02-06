Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

In a surprise occurrence, I actually have a few minutes before RAW to starts to settle in and ready myself. With this time, I thought I’d talk about two things that have been bothering me in recent weeks. Thankfully, our comment section (you), for the most part, has always been a bit more mature and relatively non tribal in terms of the product, but more and more (especially now), I’ve seen an influx of negativity everywhere! While I’d love to take the time to write an entire column, I just don’t think I have it, so for those reading let me just address a few things.

1) “They are distracting you from Vince McMahon’s wrongdoings.”

SHUT THE FUCK UP. YOU are in control of your newsfeed and information. You close and open the doors to what you receive. If you want to read about it, the ENTIRE lawful complaint is EVERYWHERE. Beyond that, you are free to join the cause by donating, speaking out for your friends, consoling family and friends, and NOT BEING A SHIT HUMAN BEING. No one is trying to HIDE anything, and no one is defending or pretending what Vince is accused of doing isn’t out in the open.

2) “The Rock is ruining Cody’s story.”

Having been on the offensive side for years in lambasting the WWE for its storyline efforts, I can readily say that there were times where I was shaking my head with regards to what in the world this company was doing. Simply put, we have seen some TRASH over the past several years. THIS is NOT it! Two things can be true. Numerous things can be enjoyed. We are in a wrestling BOOM as far as creativity and quality content. This is Cody’s “story,” not yours. As a writer, there is one thing I tried my hardest NOT TO DO, and that’s fantasy book. We are the consumer, ready to eat what they plate us, and for so long we’ve been given the trough of a pig. We’re eating like kings right now, y’all. So whether it’s the pork and beans of Rock v Roman, or the wine and dine of Seth v Cody, I’m just here to eat, and God Damn I’m so happy there’s a new chef in the kitchen.

And now…

WE start with Cody’s promo from Smackdown and The Rock’s presence being felt all over the world.

Seth Rollins is live! Cole welcomes Pat and lets geet this thing started!

Seth mentions the crowd giving him a big pop. He dies his little catchphrase, calls this another big pop, and says it’s been a hell of a week. He certainly smells what’s cookin. The crowd boos pretty heavily. Seth is shocked. A Cody chant starts. Seth wants Cody out here and out he comes.

Cody Rhodes comes down to much fan love, clappin hands and high fiving everyone.

Cody wonders what Seth and we would like to talk about.

ROCKY SUCKS chant!!! Sick haha.

Seth says he didn’t think he’d hear that one. Lol.

WE WANT CODY is followed by ROCKY SUCKS.

Seth wants to cut to the chase. He understands what Cody is going through, he’s been there, but we need answers. Seth wants to be honest – he needs this match as much as Cody does. He’s being real. He needs to know that he’s better than he was a few years ago the last time they did this. He needs to know that he’s the best. He needs to test himself against the best – and Cody Rhodes is the best. Let’s get some answers. Will he fight Seth at Mania?

BIG BOOOOOOO

Drew McIntyre is here to interrupt. He seems offended. Drew thinks he speaks on behalf of everyone when he says “What the hell?” He laid them both up for Mania and they’re going to screw it up. Seth hates Punk as much as Drew, and he took them out. Drew and Seth should be talking about their main even title match at Mania. Drew even had a shirt made.

WE see Drew laughing at “CM Punk’s main event” on a tombstone. Why did Seth get inside Cody’s head? He tells Cody to “finish the story.” He’s been talking about it for two years. Think of all the work he’s done. Cody has earned this moment. Don’t let Drew down, don’t let his family down, and don’t let all these people down. He doesn’t wanna go here, cuz everyone else does, but don’t let your dad down.

Seth tells Drew, “You aint gotta be a prick, alright?”

Hahahaha.

Seth wonders why Drew thinks it’ll be Drew vs Seth, because they’ve done this twice and he lost.

Drew says there were outside reasons why he lost, but didn’t Seth lose to Cody three times? Drew will say something nice – he heard Seth and Roman, ignore Roman. Seth has done an amazing job. He’s worked his ass off weekly to make it mean something. Ignore Roman, and everyone else. No one wants to fight with Roman cuz we know the finish. This title is the ‘May the best man win’ title.

Cody is about to talk but Drew cuts him off, says he’s not done yet. He tells Seth it’s time for Drew to take it from here.

GLASGOW KISS TO Seth! Cody fights him off, and sends Drew out of the ring. Drew is all smiles, says it should be him at Mania.



The New Day vs Imperium vs D.I.Y. vs The Creed Brothers

We get Ciampa and Woods to start. Ciampa gets a side headlock, Woods shoots him off, Ciampa hits a shoulder tackle. More rope work and Woods hits a dropkick. Tag to Kofi, Kofi hits a shoulder, Woods rolls Ciampa through then Kofi hits a springboard crossbody. Cover for 1..2.NO!! Rope work, leap frog, back elbow by Ciampa. Vinci with a surprise tag. Kaiser runs into the ring and sends Kofi into the corner upside down, then they both hit dropkicks to the face of Kofi.

We come back from break and Kofi is flying with a dropkick to Kaiser’s chin! Kofi crawls for a tag, Kaiser, too. Tag to Vinic. Tag to Woods. Woods with a clothesline, a right to Kaiser. Leg lariat to Vinci, Ciampa in, misses. Few hits, back elbow from Woods. In comes Julius who sends Woods into the corner .Kick from Woods then the Honor Roll. Vinci back in, gets kicked under the chin. Tag from Gargano. Woods hits the ropes and Gargano hits a slingshot spear. In comes Ciampa to send Gargano into Brutus with a back elbow then an assisted neckbreaker. Both fly over the top rope onto The Creed Brothers. They applaud themselves then turn into a dropkick from Woods! Kofi hits the ropes, and gets stopped by Imperium. They beat him down on the outside, but Gargano hits them all with a suicide dive. Julius in the ring now. He hits the corner. SWANTON ONTO EVERYONE! Woods to the top rope now. Ciampa meets him and chops the chest. Woods chops back, Ciampa tries to get Woods to his sholders. Attacks the kidneys. Ciampa with the fireman’s. He falls back with a WHITE NOISE ONTO EVERYONE!!!

WE ARE back, and we get the tag team version of the Tower of Doom in the corner. Brutus hops to the top rope and hits a moonsault. His pin on Kaiser gets a 1..2.NO!! Vinci hits a crazy crossbody in the middle of the ring. In comes Julius who hits a running knee. Enzguri by Gargano. Fameasser to Gargano from Kofi, clothesline from Kaiser, Woods in and hits a gutbuster. Ciampa grabs Woods and sends him to the apron, running knee to Woods. Ciampa hits the ropes and is about to dive vut Brutus hits a huge shoulder tackle! Vinci with a crossbody off the top, Brutus rolls through! ANKLE LOCK! Julius in! BELLY TO BELLY TO THE ENTERING KAISER! Another to Kaiser! Kofi flies and Julius hits ANOTHER belly to belly!!! Julius catches Ciampa! Woods! DOUBLE NORTHERN LIGHTS!!! Vinci is still in the Ankle Lock! Julius screams for him to tap! EVERYONE enters the ring and breaks up the hold!!!

We headoutside where Kaiser and Vinci are going at it with Kofi and Woods. Brutus on the top rope! BRUTUS BALL ONTO ALL FOUR MEN BELOW!!!! Brutus gets Vinci on the shoulders.

BRUTUS BALL to Vinci! But Ciampa is the legal man! Gargao with a running knee to the Creed Brothers sends both outside! MEET IN THE MIDDLE to Vinci! COVER! 1..2….3!!!!

Winners: D.I.Y.

They’re hitching their train to D.I.Y. so love em or hate em, we’re seeing them go. The crowd was loud and this match had some great spots. A solid affair.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 17:37

Shayna Baszler gets some promo time. Becky Lynch is next with a walk and talk.



Becky Lynch vs Shanya Baszler

Each girl goes after their own submission a few times until the ref splits them up. We get a missed kick from Shayna, a missed dive from Becky, missed kick from Baszler, arm drag to Becky, running knee into the corner. Shayna grabs the wrist, pulls Becky up into a sleeper, but Becky slings her to the outside. Becky hits the ropes. Baseball slide. Becky ot the apron, flies off of it and Shayna gets The Clutch! Becky turns, and Shayna hits a huge kick. Shayna puts Becky’s hand into the step holes and kicks the elbow in.

We are BACK and Becky acts like a battering ram off the ropes. She corners Shayna, tries for an Exploder, but Shayna switches, GERMAN! Running knee to Becky! Cover! 1.2…NO!!! Becky tries for her finisher, but Shayna turns into it. Becky with a Sleeper! Shayna tosses her over the shoulder. Back elbow from Becky. To the top. She dives off with a dropkick Cover for 1..2..NO!! DISARMER! But Shayna gets to her knees and shoves Becky into the ropes. Becky to the apron. Shayna tries for a shjoulder, Becky side steps. Kick. To the top, and Shayna hits a high kick. Arm drag brings her down and she hits ANOTHER running knee! Cover! 1..2…NO!!!! Becky drops Baszler, covers for 1..2.NO!!! Manhandle Slam attempt, Shayna escapes. ANKLE LOCK! Becky screasm ,tries for the ropes, gets to them nearly but Shayna pulls her away. Becky to her feet, rolls out, grabs Shanya on the apron and hits ome elbows then a kick then a bunch of rights and lefts ot the back of the neck. Becky to the 2nd rope, dives off, lands on her feet, Shayna pulls the arm onto the top rope. She then traps Becky’s fingers in her tights. She gets out as Shayna is climbing. Becky with headbutts. She locks up. SUPERPLEX! DISARMER! Shayna blocks with the S-Grip. Becky pulls, Shayna turns the hold and gutwrenches Becky then slams her down face first and covers for 1..2.NO!!!

The girls meet in themiddle and go back and forth with slaps. The Clutch is locked in by Shayna, Becky drops to the mat, flips into a pin for 1..2.NO!! Tries for her own submission, Shayna with a gutwrench, Becky rolls through. MANHANDLE SLAM! COVER! 1….2…3!!!



Winner: Becky Lynch

Good GOD that was great! Not only was it an amazing match, but they really made it seem like the win for this was extremely important. Even with it being a qualifying match, it seemed incredibly important to both girls.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 12:40

Liv Morgan cuts a below average promo about business. Next week is about her revenge, and her revenge is about Rhea Ripley.

Backstage, Adam Pearce is upset with Drew. Seth is not medically cleared. Drew is now officially fined. Pearce just wants to maintain some order around here.

Rhea Ripley’s music hits, and Pearce looks confused. He is, apparently, not scheduled to be here.

Rhea is pissed at the top of the stage and gets welcomed to the ring.

She is not out here to talk about qualifying matches. She wants Nia Jax one-on-one so she can rip her bloody head off.

Adam Pearce is out to cut her off. Rhea is PISSED. She throws the mic. Pearce says we are not doing this right now. He gets it, he knows what Rhea wants. She wants Nia. So here’s what he’s done: Nia Jax v Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber for the title. He’d like to keep the show going.

But here comes Nia Jax! Rhea is EXCITED AS SHIT! She wants it! Nia walks down, trucks through Pearce, and enters the ring. Rhea sends Nia into Pearce and he goes flying. They wrestle into the corner. Rhea wit punches in he corner till security comes down to hold Rhea back. Nia runs and smashes everyone including Rhea. A few hits to security send them flying. Nia to the top rope. Anialator to Rhea!



Ivar and Valhalla vs Akira Tozawa and Maxxine

Akira rips his shirt, flies out the ring onto Ivar. In the ring, Maxxine drives Valhalla into the corner. She flips into a back elbow. Tag from Akira. He flies over Maxxine, into the arms of Ivar. Maxxine to the top rope, she dives, and hits a crossbody on both. Cover gets a 1..2.NO!! I’m not even sure if that’s lega. Valhalla hits a clothesline and takes Maxxine to the outside. Clothesline on the outside.

IN the ring Icar hits a spinning leg lariat to Akira. Ivar to the top rope. Maxxine tries to distract, Valhalla hits a headbutt to the chest.

Akira hops to the top rope, tries for a Sunset Flip, rolls out of the way, runs into a GOOZLE! Ivar pulls Akira up and slams him down. Cover for 1.2…3!!

Winners: Ivar and Valhalla

KERSPLAT

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:04

We go back to last Monday when Judgment Day jumped R-Truth (in).

Judgment Day are talking backstage. Dominik Mysterio says Rhea is good but is not happy. Give her some space. They all say Rhea’s got this. Here comes R-Truth who wants to know what they’re talking about. Sorry he is late. JD McDonagh says Truth is lucky he has a match or he’d wipe the floor with Truth. Truth says he needs to worry bout wiping windows. Truth calls last week an initiation. Finn Balor cant deal with him anymore and leaves. Truth says he must feel bad. Damien Priest tells Truth make himself at home, whatever.

Truth takes a seat and sees a box of shirts. He’s got an idea.

The Miz is asked about tonight’s match. He says Truth is either crazy or a genius. He finds a crazy line in between both and that’s why we love him. Last week was a declaration of war. JD and Judgment Day have no idea what he has in store for them.



JD McDonagh vs The Miz

JD attacks Miz into the corner and hits a bunch of kicks. JD hits a knee to the face. Chop to The Miz. Whip to The Miz. He tries for a dropkick, but miz catches him and catapults him into the corner. Big clothesline. Knees to JD into the corner. Miz whips, JD to the apron, climbs back in and Miz hits a back body drop. Miz with a clothesline! He heads outside and grabs JD, whip to the barricade. Dom looks on as The Miz grabs JD’s head and suplexes him onto the mat. Miz sends JD into the announce table then into the ring. Miz climbs up then kicks. JD distracts the ref and Dom pulls the leg of The Miz. JD shoots him off onto the table.

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: