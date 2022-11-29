Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

It’s the fallout of Wargames, and I’m kinda excited. LETS GOOOO!!!!

Took multivitamins and my usual fat-burner because I planned to go to the gym before RAW.

Got busy during errands, bought a Bang without thinking.

Realized I wouldn’t make it to the gym in time.

Now I’m here covering RAW, hands jittery, heart goin crazy

RAW bout to be LITTTTT

The Bloodline has arrived after a nice video package focusing on Sami Zayn’s actions. They all appear to be very happy.

Becky Lynch is here to start the show!

Becky is adored by the crowd and Kevin Patrick alike, as he practically creams his pants talking about her WarGames antics.

Becky says it feels good to be back and welcomes us to RAW. She has missed us. She loves us, but this doesn’t feel right, her standing in the ring. She wants to come say hi to the crowd. She walks over to a dude in the front row with her shirt on. She slaps some hands, heads to the steps, gives props to a Seth Rollins shirt wearer. She gets to Bobby, a tall man in an X-Men sweater. BOBBY gets a nice little chant. Becky says after four months on the bench, coming back was the most physically brutal way she could have returned. She heads over to Zachary, and says now that she is back, she is ready to put her body on the line and jump off the top of cages to take care of business.

Zach: “That’s what THE MAN does!”

Lol. Norfolk got some promo kings.

She says shes seen a lot of new faces come in and come back, and she cant wait to slap the hell out of all of them.

Bayley is over it. She comes out in all black with the mic, tells Becky when she saw her come out, she thought she’d return to WWE and felt a little humbled since she’s sitting in the crowd. Then she goes on and on and on. SHUT UP. Bayley has been putting her body on the line for months. Becky has ONE brutal match, and you all love her? She’s gotten no respect the last four months. Ladder Match, Last Woman’s Standing Match, WarGames, and we idiots have no appreciation.

Becky warns Bayley to dare not call Bob a peasant.

Bayley: “Ey Bob, YOU SUCK!”

Becky says they don’t appreciate Bayley because she lost; she kept losing. Her and her lackies started this four months ago, and she thought she ended it Saturday, but if Bayley wants to fight, she’ll come down and fight.

Bayley says she’s in the ring.

Bob: “Go kick her butt, Becky!”

As she is about to fight, we see Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky walking down the steps. Becky fights them both off with a sign from a fan. They chase her up the ramp as she tries to fight back. Bayley runs up and we get a 3-on-1.

We head to a merch table as all three girls fight Becky, and she hits them with a fake chain. Bayley grabs a mini MitB briefcase lunchbox and hits Becky in the back. Haha. This is ridiculously awesome.

Bayley mounts Becky. Some rights are short-lived as Becky up kicks her and slams her down just as refs and security come to stop the fight.

Bayley is sick of these people, and sick of Becky.

A Mia Yim video package is followed by the entrance of Rhea and her boo thang.



Match 1: Rhea Ripley vs “Michin” Mia Yim

They are slow to start, smirking at each other before the eventual LOCKUP! Mia corners Rhea, and the ref breaks it up. Rhea misses a huge kick. Arm drag from Mia, another. Rhea rolls out of the ring. Dom talks it over with his dom. She whispers in his ear, and he heads to the apron. Rhea hops up and back into the ring. Another lockup and Rhea hits a knee then a hard leg sweep. She lifts Mia up and corners her. Some shoulders. Ref stops her. Rhea chops the titties! Kick from Mia, she hops up, locks in a tarantula!!!! Dom is there to distract, Rhea misses a right, Mia hits her own and sends Rhea into the ring. Rhea misses a right, Mia shoots the legs, right hands to the chest. Rhea kicks her away, up, another kick, foot stomp, knee to the face, clothesline! Rhea punches the gut, then chokes Mia up on the 2nd rope. Kick to Mia in the corner. She whips, Mia hits the corner hard. Another hard whip and Rhea celebrates.

Rhea grabs Mia, goes for a delayed suplex, hits it. Cover. 1…2…NO!!! Rhea rubs her forearm into the back of Mia’s head, talking some shit to her face. Rhea stands over her body and taunts the crowd, then shoves Mia around a bit. This is her world, says Rhea. Mia is up. Knee. Another. Kick to the hammy, high kick to the chest. Another and Rhea goes down! Mia yells that she talks too much and hits a dropkick to Rhea into the corner. Mia gets sent over the ropes, Mia blocks a right, hits another, tornado DDT from apron to mat! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Mia tries to finish it, but Rhea reveres, pumphandle, Mia turns her body, DDT TO RHEA!!! She rolls to the outside!

Dom is on the apron, Mia brings him in the hard way. Rhea attacks! Shoots the legs! Mounts. Right hands!

Here comes AJ Styles to attack Dom and that, somehow, calls for the bell.



Winner: No Contest

This was a great showing for those that only know Yim from the mask-wearing days of Retribution. Rhea looked only slightly better, but they left enough meat on the bone for more. Nice opener.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 6:55

Finn Balor and Damien Priest are here to attack AJ!!! Out come The OC to even the odds!!!

They clear the ring. AJ wants a mic. Judgment Day walks up the ramp. AJ asks them where they goin. He thought this was over, but he guesses not. It’s going to end tonight. Four v Four on RAW tonight! AJ wants a ref.

Judgment Day rushes the ring, and we get a back and forth from all eight.

After some ass-kickery from both teams, AJ and Finn roll into the ring and we are on.



Match 2: The OC vs The Judgment Day

AJ starts with a suplex, then a backbreaker to stop a pin. AJ offers Anderson some, grabs Finn and corners him then tags in Karl. Kick to the chest, head to the corner, Karl sends Finn into the corner, tags in Gallows. He hits a big kick, locks the head, and hits a suplex. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! The former Festus corners Finn and hits a huge uppercut then tags in Anderson. He gets some crowd support then high kicks. Tag to AJ. Clothesline in the corner. Tag to Gallows. Running splash. He lifts Finn, Finn flies off, tags in Priest, and he takes his time getting in the ring before rushing in with a knee. Right, whip, reverse, kick from Priest, back elbow in the corner, grabs the head, suplex to G—No! Gallows lifts, Priest lands on his feet, hits a ear clap, kicks, turns for a right but Gallows hits an uppercut. Kick from Priest. Kick from Gallows. Running back elbow from Gallows, hits the ropes, HUGE right from Priest! He hits the ropes and Gallows with a flapjack! Right hands in the corner from Gallows. Another right to the face. He grabs the neck for a Tree Slam, Dom enters the ring to distract, Priest high kicks .Tag to Finn. Finn corners Gallows, hits some shoulders. Tag to Priest. Kick to the chin, cover for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Dom, and he rushes in to so many boos. HUGE uppercut to some cheers. Tag to Priest, high kick to the face. Tag to Anderson.

Anderson in with a chop to Priest, another, uppercut, shove from Priest, Andersno blocks a kick, chop to the chest, Priest tosses him into the corner, misses a right, chop from Anderson. Right, another, whip. Reversed, Priest misses a back elbow, Anderson with a high kick to the face. Finn in and Anderson drops him, then Dom. SPINEBUSTER!!! Running senton to Finn! PRIEST with a clothesline! Cover! 1…2…NO!!!!

Good God, this is a lot of action.

Priest pulls back on the arms of Anderson. Anderson turns, Priest with a right. Sends him to the corner. Tag to Finn, he flies over the apron with a stomp. Tag to Dom, he flips over the top rope, landing on Anderson, tag to Finn, tag to Priest, they both go in to double team Anderson with a backbreaker leg drop combo. Cover from Priest for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Rhea, and she hits Anderson with a right hand. She attacks the back of Andreson, then tags in Dom!

WHOA!!! No gender swap! Tag to Finn as commentary explains the gender rules are still in effect, but Rhea just don’t give a fuck.

Finn corners Anderson with a chop. Whip to the corner, Anderson dodges an elbow, a right, neckbreaker to Finn! Tag to Dom! He is in to stop the tag. He goes for the Three Amigos, and Virginia hates it. He shimmies for the third, and hits it. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Tag to Finn. He runs in with a kick. Finn with a side headlock.

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: