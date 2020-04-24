Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review 4.24.20

– On tonight’s show, WWE throws a big celebration for Triple H after laying off a ton of people during a pandemic; business as usual

– New Smackdown tag team champions the New Day kicks off the show, pancakes are apparently canceled during the pandemic. Kofi is thrilled and puts over Big E for winning the championships for them. Big E is very excited to have the championships back as Kofi says that they have more reigns than the Harts, Bulldogs, NAO, Demolition, E&C and are thrilled to be so successful. Big E is excited that Tom Brady is in Tampa Bay, but Kofi isn’t thrilled. Lucha House Party arrive and congratulate them, but they want their shot. Revolving door time as Miz & Morrison arrive. They aren’t happy and call New Day fake champions since they won in a singles match. New Day never beat them in a tag team match. They want the titles back, the Luchas aren’t cool with this and the Forgotten Sons now arrive. Miz asks who they are, they introduce themselves and say they served their country but since have been treated like trash. Miz isn’t impressed and Ryker calls him a Marine poser. They all brawl and the Sons lay out New Day as the others powder..