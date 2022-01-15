Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there people, time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. The Royal Rumble is looming large on the horizon and will probably take up a chunk of the show as more wrestlers try to make it into the Rumble match. Last week Seth Rollins was announced as the opponent for Roma Reigns at the Rumble, a decision I’m not personally thrilled with, so one imagines that tonight will kick off their feud in earnest. Speaking of Roman Reigns, he surpassed 500 days as Universal champion earlier this week and we should get some kind of celebration or acknowledgement of that here. Well that’s enough preamble, especially since we’ve been given no real match announcements, so let’s get to the action.

Smackdown is in Omaha, Nebraska tonight.

We get some previews for the show at the top, we’ll get a face to face between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Tonight we’ll get Lita on Smackdown for the first time in almost 20 years, she’ll be in the Royal Rumble. The music for the Usos hit and here come the Smackdown tag team champions, fresh off of their title defense against the New Day last week. Both Usos have mics as they stand in the ring, but they take their sweet time before talking. Last week they won a war with the New Day, but they do respect the New Day as they’re the only team that ever pushed them that hard. But despite that, they showed everyone who the best tag team in the world is, and reminded everyone that they’re the ones. Despite that the grind never stops, they should be celebrating or helping the tribal chief against Rollins and mock Rollins’s wardrobe. But management is lining up challengers for them, so they’ll happily knock them all down. Tonight we’ve got a Fatal 4-Way tag team team match for a title shot. Jimmy does a great fake announcer voice and introduces Los Lotharios. Up next is Cesaro and Mansoor, poor Cesaro. Jinder Mahal and Shanky head out next, then our final team is the Viking Raiders. The Usos then super kick Jinder and Mansoor to send us to break.

Match #1 – Tag Team Fatal 4-Way: Lost Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) vs. Cesaro and Mansoor vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky vs. Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar)

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: