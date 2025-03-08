Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Alright everyone it’s time for WWE Smackdown. The build to WrestleMania was on a bit of a slow burn, normally we get excited after the Royal Rumble but that didn’t quite happen this year. Jey Uso is over like rover but felt like an odd choice given the field, and Charlotte Flair is stale as week old bread which all led to just kind of a lack of excitement for Mania. Well it seems Elimination Chamber actually kick started things this year, Bianca Belair won the women’s chamber and will challenge Iyo Sky though there’s a non-trivial chance Rhea Ripley gets involved in that match still. Jade Cargill returned and laid waste to Naomi, meaning we all now thing Naomi took out Jade but that remains to be confirmed though one easily imagines clarity on that point coming about tonight. The men’s side of things is where a lot of the current energy comes from though, John Cena won the Chamber but then Cody Rhodes turned down The Rock’s offer for his soul only for Cena to accept it. WWE champion Cody will talk tonight about Cena turning heel for the first time since what, 2003 when he declined to be on Brock Lesnar’s Survivor Series team? I don’t think Cena is scheduled to appear tonight but it’s not impossible for him to do so. Randy Orton returned at the Chamber as well and nearly punted Kevin Owens’ head off but Owens escaped the Viper’s wrath after Owens went through another war with Sami Zayn. Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest seem to be on a collision course, LA Knight solidified his US title shot last week as Shinsuke Nakamura was absent mourning the passing of someone close to him but those two are still firmly going at it. Chelsea Green will be in a Street Fight with Michin, so there’s that. The tag team scene is pure chaos right now and that will need to get sorted out, Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa are still building tension until they snap at each other, R-Truth will either be totally heartbroken over Cena’s heel turn or in full on denial about it, Alexa Bliss is still getting spooky Wyatt Sicks video clips over her air time but she’s also been taking aim at Liv Morgan so hopefully we’ll get some concrete direction for her. But the long and short of it is WWE seems to be really heating things up as we speed towards WrestleMania, so let’s get to the action.

Commentary welcome us to the show then we see wrestlers arrive including LA Knight who gets his US title shot tonight as well as Shinsuke Nakamura looking appropriately grouchy. Braun Strowman is here, he’ll take on Solo Sikoa tonight, and Solo did arrive with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. Apparently we’re getting another Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso match, but during his segment walking he finds Damian Priest and lays him out.

After that we get the predicted video recap of Elimination Chamber.

Randy Orton heads to the ring and gets a mic, took his sweet time doing so but he’s also soaking in the crowd adulation and waving at them. Eventually he says a lot of crazy stuff has happened since he’s been gone then brings up that John Cena has been on top basically since Randy has been here, but now Cena is just a bottom for Rock. A Rock Bottom if you will. He welcomes us to the show then says Cena is one of his few friends and they have things in common, which is a short list but also includes Kevin Owens. He and Owens have crossed lines, pushed envelopes, all in the name of business. Owens the wrestler has Randy’s respect and even a bit of his admiration, but Owens the man Randy has a problem with. He reminds us to never underestimate the ability of a jealous man to destroy another man, and he calls Owens a profoundly jealous man. Owens tried to end Cody’s career, because Owens was jealous of Cody’s success no matter what Owens says. He moves to Owens and Sami Zayn, and Owens would have you believe that it was because Sami helped Roman Reigns stand up but in reality it’s because Sami has become a bigger star than Owens. Now Randy brings up that Owens dropped Randy on his head with an illegal move, then asks why Owens is jealous. Owens has won every title in this company, he’s main evented WrestleMania twice and one of those was against Stone Cold Steve Austin. Owens is never satisfied, Randy had spinal fusion 18 months ago and was told he was done as a wrestler but he worked hard to come back and that time he told himself not to take this for granted and stay calm, to not get pissed off. Well Owens, you pissed Randy off. Randy walks us through the Chamber, and brings up that normally hitting the RKO would have been enough, but a feeling came over him that he hasn’t felt in over a decade. He heard voices in his head telling him to back up and kick Owens in the head so hard that his family wouldn’t recognize his face. Randy warns Owens and everyone else, he’s going to prove that Pat McAfee is only the second greatest punter in WWE. Solid enough Randy promo there, and it sets up the punt as the real finishing move Randy will be looking for.

We get an earlier today video where Chelsea Green complains about defending her title in a Street Fight but she interrupted Tiffany Stratton. Tiffany and Chelsea bicker, and Tiffany offers to wrestle Piper Niven and Nick Aldis likes the match which will also keep Piper out of Green’s corner in the Street Fight.

Tiffany Stratton heads to the ring, she’ll take on Piper after this break.

We get a brief video package for Cena’s heel turn as we come back.

After that Piper Niven heads to the ring.

Match #1: Tiffany Stratton vs. Piper Niven

They tie up and Piper overpowers Tiffany before they start shoving. Another tie up then Piper slams Tiffany down by the hair. Tiffany with the old up and over out of the corner then grabs a side headlock but Piper knocks her over on a shoulder block. Tiffany avoids a senton then hits a double stomp and follows with a springboard hilo for a 2 count. Piper catches Tiffany on a handspring back elbow and tosses her to the floor. Cannonball senton from Piper from the apron to the floor and that sends us to break.

Tiffany is trying to fire up as we come back and runs over Piper with a shoulder block then hits the handspring back elbow and another low dropkick for a 2 count. Piper backs Tiffany into a corner then smacks her but misses a corner splash and Tiffany yanks her down then heads up top for a lovely Swanton Bomb for a near fall. Piper catches Tiffany with a Black Hole Slam but only a 2 count. Next Piper tries for a Vader Bomb but Tiffany moves then hits the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tiffany Stratton won in 7:43

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Piper is pretty solid in these kinds of spots and this gives Tiffany another decent showing.

Post match Charlotte Flair hits a chop block then locks in the Figure 8. Charlotte stands tall and tries to generate heat but the crowd doesn’t really care.

Nick Aldis narrates a video package recapping the tag team chaos. He’s got a solution, next week the Street Profits get a title shot while tonight Pretty Deadly vs. Los Garza vs. Motor City Machine Guns for the number one contenders spot.

To the ring and here come the Motor City Machine Guns, and that tag team triple threat match will be up after this break.

Post break Pretty Deadly are most of the way to the ring while Los Garza got the jobbers entrance.

Match #2 – Tag Team Triple Threat Match: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) vs. Los Garza (Angel and Berto)

OK, only two men in the ring at a time. Angel tags himself in off of Sabin to square up with Wilson who lands a dropkick to Angel. Angel then lands a dropkick of his own and takes his pants off. Shelley tags in off Angel then Berto tags off of Wilson. Everyone gets angry and a wild brawl breaks out. I’m surprised it took them that long to get to it. Ultimately Los Garza stand a little tall then head up into the same corner for stereo moonsaults onto everyone else on the floor to send us picture in picture.

Berto and Shelley, the legal men, head into the ring. Some control work from Berto including a scoop slam then standing moonsault. Angel tags in and lays into Shelley on the floor briefly before they head into the ring. Prince tags off of Angel and works to keep control. Shelley fights back after Wilson tags in but he gets caught in an assisted bulldog leading to Sabin and Angel breaking up the pin. Wilson with some corner work to Shelley then Prince tags in as we come back and Shelley hits them with a DDT and Flatliner combination to put all three men down. Sabin gets a tag and hits a dropkick to Prince then Berto tags off Prince. Sabin still gets to run wild on Berto including a diving DDT for a 2 count. Berto flips out of a back suplex and Prince tags off him then clobbers Sabin. Everyone gets a turn to get their stuff in then Shelley holds the ropes open for a Sabin suicide dive. Prince and Sabin back in the ring, but Wilson breaks up Skull and Bones leading to Wilson catching Sabin with a backslide to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Pretty Deadly won in 7:05

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Decent little match, Pretty Deadly seem to be getting a little bit of a push and while they’re not my favorite team out of this bunch I’m willing to see them move into the title picture.

We get a recap of Jade Cargill’s return and Bianca Belair being apoplectic in her pod. After this break we’ll hear from Bianca Belair.