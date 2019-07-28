Join 411’s Live WWE Smackville Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s WWE Smackville 2019 Review

During the week, @FinnBalor suffered an undisclosed injury. @WWE Medical has unfortunately not cleared him for competition tonight at #SMACKVILLE. It is unknown who or if @ShinsukeN defends his title tonight. Stay tuned as we learn more. — WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2019

– Tom Phillips and David Otunga are on commentary.

– Shinsuke Nakamura arrives. he says there is no Finn and no match tonight, so he wins via forfeit. He has the ref ring the bell and count, but Ali arrives, and he’s ready for action. He wants a match and an opportunity right now.

Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ali : They lock up and Nakamura works a headlock and follows with a shoulder tackle. He follows with kicks and strikes, but Ali picks up the pace and follows with a spin kick. The plancha connects and he rolls Nakamura back in. Ali up top and the high cross follows for 2. Nakamura then cuts him off and kicks him to the floor. He follows with kicks and apron knee strikes. Back in and Nakamura covers for 2. Nakamura chokes him out and hits bad variations. The gourd buster and knee strikes follow, and the cover gets 2. Ali battles back to his feet, but Nakamura works a sleeper, and Ali cradles him for 2. The dropkick connects. He follows with strikes, an enziguri and the rolling x-factor. He takes Nakamura up top and follows him up, and Nakamura shoves him away but flies into a dropkick for 2. Nakamura fires back, hits the sliding German and Kinshasa is met with a superkick. Ali follows with the tornado DDT for 2. He heads up top and the 450 misses, Nakamura cuts him off and Kinshasa finishes it. Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ali @ 8:05 via pin

– Samoa Joe cuts a promo on tonight’s main event, he plans to become the new WWE Champion.

– Elias arrives for a musical performance. He complains about his audio levels, and jams a bit. Elias then mocks the crowd, and dedicates his song to his mentor Shane McMahon. He teases leaving to due the general lack of appreciation, playing well to the crowd and then decides to sing. He sings about Shane deserving more TV time and deserving to be champion. Elias stops to answer his phone and it’s Mr. McMahon, who is watching. He says it’s horrible here and says Vince said he could have as much time as he likes. He keeps playing and singing about Shane beating KO, and KO arrives. He steals the guitar and strums a bit. Elias bails and KO has a request to shut his stupid face. He wants a match to preview what he will do to Shane at Summerslam. A ref arrives and we have a match.

Kevin Owens vs. Elias : Elias attacks at the bell, lays in strikes and Kevin fires back. He follows with clotheslines, sends him to the floor and follows him out and lays in chops. Back in and Elias cuts him off with e a knee strike. He lays the boots to Kevin and wraps him around the post. Back in and he covers for 2. Elias looks to go old school, but turns it into meteora for 2. They work up top, Elias lays in strikes and Kevin fights him off, knocks him to the mat and follows with the swanton for 2. Elias counters the stunner with a knee strike, heads up top and misses the elbow drop. Kick, wham, stunner… pin. Kevin Owens defeated Elias @ 4:48 via pin

– We get a promo for the main event. Kofi then cuts a promo on the match and welcomes the challenge.

– The previously announced Bayley vs. Charlotte vs. Alexa Bliss match doesn’t seem to be airing.