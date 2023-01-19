Jojo Offerman Says She & Bray Wyatt Are Marrying This Year

Jojo Offerman has clarified that she and Bray Wyatt are not yet married, but that will change by the end of the year. The WWE alumna appeared on a recent episode of The Bellas Podcast and said that she and Wyatt are set to tie the knot this year after getting engaged last May. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On their relationship status: “Well, we’re not officially married. [We’re] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I’m really excited. It’s fun. The kids are crazy.”

On Wyatt not appearing on Total Divas: “Well, I know what’s funny is that Windham – who you all know I’m with now – he always used to say, ‘You know, I can’t be filmed [for “Total Divas”].’ I remember quite a few of us would go around his area because they couldn’t film him … There were a few of those people. I don’t know who exactly, but he was one of them.”