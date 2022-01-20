wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Makes Return to AEW On Dynamite (Clip)

January 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jon Moxley AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley made his on-screen return to AEW on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The former AEW World Champion appeared at the start of Wednesday’s show, discussing his absence which was in order to attend an inpatient alcohol treatment program.

You can see some clips from the promo below, in which Moxley said that the coming year will be a “pilgrimage”:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading