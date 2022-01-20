wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Makes Return to AEW On Dynamite (Clip)
January 19, 2022 | Posted by
Jon Moxley made his on-screen return to AEW on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The former AEW World Champion appeared at the start of Wednesday’s show, discussing his absence which was in order to attend an inpatient alcohol treatment program.
You can see some clips from the promo below, in which Moxley said that the coming year will be a “pilgrimage”:
Welcome back @jonmoxley.#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/tjeTAXBjf5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022
.@jonmoxley doesn't run from demons, he beats the s**t out of them.#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/rXG4HxXzqk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022
