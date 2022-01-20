Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

It is with a heavy heart that I dedicate this week’s report to Ex-Collector, aka Pete. I talked about this a couple of weeks ago, about this small circle of the world where it’s highly probably we may NEVER meet in person, yet share some of the most intimate moments of our lives almost willingly without wondering how we may be judged. IN this circle alone, you’ve all been welcomed into my relationship more than close friends; we’ve stood up for our transgender friends, support excessive alcoholism, and pat the back of the buddy who shares the same masturbatory habits.

In that same vein, Ex-Collector allowed us into possibly the darkest time of his life, and did it with a smile. He allowed us a peek behind the screen, joked with us, commented and read my report, and was, in every single sense of the word, one of the guys. To your family, you’re always welcome here. To you, Ex-Collectorm, Pete. RIP man. Tell Larry I said Fuck you and I love you.

One of Pete’s wishes was for us to donate to St. Jude, so if you need the link, CLICK HERE!

We start the show with a nice surprise; Jon Moxley is here with clear skin and a bone to pick. He says a little while ago, then gets interrupted and kicks someone out of the crowd after telling him to Go Fuck Yourself.

He says a while ago, they landed in a city, and he doesn’t remember about it. He was on the side of the road, hands and knees in the it, and a black cloud hanging over him. The kind that follows you for years. Everyone has them. This cloud is laughing at him. Everything you have is good, none of that belongs to you – where do you get off? He asks Jon, do you really think you were going to make it out? The nerve. He woke up before he could answer.

We all carry scars. The ones on the inside are harder to see. We try and cover them, but we should be proud of them. They tell our story. These scars make us the people we are. No one is perfect. This is him. He is sure there are plenty of people somewhere who want to write him off, who doubt him, it wont be the first or last. Go ahead and say what ya want, think what ya want, he’ll tell them what he told the cloud: take all that shit and shove it up your ass. He doesn’t run from demons, he just beats the shit out of them. For everyone that supported him, thank you. Buckle up. 2022 will be a pilgrimage. He will grab the world of professional wrestling by the balls, because now, more than ever, he is truly free.

Moxley is thirsty. These days, all he drinks is blood.

Backstage, MJF is with Wardlow. Maxwell says last week was an abomination. Punk, who should have taken the loss on the chin like a man, rolled up Wardlow. Granted, if Wardlow had a bit more seasoning, he’s sure Wardlow could have reversed it. But no, this is what he is here to do: to apologize to Wardlow. It’s his birthday, and he lost his cool last week and that’s not ok. However, Wardlow put his hands on MJF, and he cant allow that. It pains him to do this, but he’s going to have to dock MJF’s pay. But if he racks some wins and gets the TNT title back, then he’ll get his money back. He believes in Wardlow, and he believes in Spears. Spears will get the job done.



Match 1: Adam Cole and Britt Baker vs Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander

Britt and Orange to start! Orange gets his kicks in, but Britt stomps the final one and goes DMD only for Kris to enter the ring, lift her up and body slam her down. BOOP! Kris hits the ropes, Britt kicks, Kris spins, goes for Big Bang Theory, but tag to Cole and Orange has got to come in, now. Orange heads to the top rope as Kris distracts. Crossbody from OC. Hits the ropes, again, tilt a wh—no, Cole drops him, hits the ropes, kick to Orange. Fireman’s, Orange fights out, ducks under, tornado ddt and a kip up from ORANGE!!! Kris grabs Britt, gets a stalled suplex, holding her up for a good fifteen seconds. Orange nonchalantly pushes Britt and they go down for the suplex! Orange to the apron, he wants a double team move. Hands in the pocket from Oorange. Kris hits a pendulum moonsault and Orange just kinda falls onto Cole. Lol. Love it. Orange does a victory lap, then we get a hug from Kris and Orange!!!!

SUPERKICK FROM ADAM COLE!! Superkick from Britt!

Britt and Cole with a smooch!

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: