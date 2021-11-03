Jon Moxley Enters Inpatient Alcohol Treatment Program

Jon Moxley has entered an impatient program to treat his issues with alcohol. Tony Khan posted to Twitter on Tuesday night to announce that Moxley has allowed him to share that the former AEW World Champion has entered the inpatient program.

Khan wrote:

”Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. “Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can. “I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time. “If you or a loved one need help, please reach out to SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357).”

Moxley was set to face Orange Cassidy in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, but that will of course no longer go down. No word on AEW’s plans to move ahead with the tournament.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Moxley and his family during this time and our thoughts are with them during his recovery.

