Jon Moxley Makes Surprise Appearance At Northeast Wrestling Wrestlefest 26
Jon Moxley appeared at tonight’s Northeast Wrestling Wrestlefest 26 show. He defeated Channing Thomas in the opening match. The show is scheduled to be headlined by Adam Scherr & Erick Redbeard vs. Bully Ray & NZO.
Moxley made his AEW return on Dynamite this past Wednesday. He had been out since November of 2021 after entering an alcohol rehab treatment facility.
Moxley is also set to defend the GCW World Title against Homicide Sunday night at The Wrld On GCW show.
Jon Moxley has appeared before my very eyes pic.twitter.com/79pj4U1su9
— Alpa Chino (@jamespad3r) January 23, 2022
Every indie show we go to, Mox surprises us and I turn absolutely feral pic.twitter.com/4iJ0hSU9Wa
— Alpa Chino (@jamespad3r) January 23, 2022
MOX came back and wants to fight any and everyone!
Jon Moxley just showed up at #Wrestlefest26 replacing Jay Lethal!! @newwrestling1 #AEW pic.twitter.com/FX7XcuPrev
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) January 23, 2022
