Jon Moxley Makes Surprise Appearance At Northeast Wrestling Wrestlefest 26

Jon Moxley appeared at tonight’s Northeast Wrestling Wrestlefest 26 show. He defeated Channing Thomas in the opening match. The show is scheduled to be headlined by Adam Scherr & Erick Redbeard vs. Bully Ray & NZO.

Moxley made his AEW return on Dynamite this past Wednesday. He had been out since November of 2021 after entering an alcohol rehab treatment facility.

Moxley is also set to defend the GCW World Title against Homicide Sunday night at The Wrld On GCW show.

