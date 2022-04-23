Jonathan Gresham Pulled From Tonight’s Impact Rebellion Card, Changes to Lineup

– Impact Wrestling has announced some changes to tonight’s Impact Rebellion pay-per-view card. Jonathan Gresham is unable to compete against Eddie Edwards for their scheduled match for tonight, so the match has been altered.

Edwards will now face Chris Bey on the Countdown to Rebellion show. As a result, the X-Division Championship match featuring Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ace Austin has now been moved to the main PPV card. Here’s the full announcement:

As previously noted, Gresham is believed to have suffered a concussion during his match with Dalton Castle during their match at AEW Battle of the Belts II. Here’s the updated lineup for Rebellion:

* Impact World Championship Match: Moose vs. Josh Alexander

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary

* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: Violent By Design vs. The Good Brothers vs. Willie Mack & Rich Swann vs. Rhino & Heath vs. Honor No More vs. 3 More TBA

* JONAH vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Jay White vs. Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey

* Chris Bey vs. Eddie Edwards (Countdown Show)

* Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Influence vs. The IInspiration (Countdown Show)