Jonathan Gresham Pulled From PROGRESS Wrestling Shows Due to Injury

Jonathan Gresham is out of some scheduled PROGRESS Wrestling shows due to injury. The ROH World Champion did a video posted by PROGRESS to Twitter in which he said he would be unable to appear at this weekend’s shows as he isn’t cleared to compete.

“Hello, everyone,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “Unfortunately, I will not be able to make it to London this weekend for the Sunday and Monday events due to an injury,” Gresham says. “I have not been cleared to compete. So, I do want to apologize to Progress and the fans for not being able to make it this weekend. I really wanted to but my health comes first and I have to just take a little time off. Once I’m cleared, I’ll definitely be back and I really look forward to being back and working with Progress and performing for you guys. So, please keep me in your prayers. I’d really appreciate it. I’ll see you all next time, and thank you for understanding.”

As reported on Saturday, Gresham was checked out for a concussion after his match with Dalton Castle at AEW Battle of the Belts II and he was not immediately cleared.