wrestling / News

Notes On AEW Battle Of The Belts II: Jonathan Gresham Injured?, Satnam Singh Plans

April 16, 2022 | Posted by Fernando Quiles Jr
Jonathan Gresham ROH Supercard of Honor Image Credit: ROH

Fightful Select has reported some tidbits from AEW’s Battle of The Belts II event, which took place on April 16:

– ROH World Heavyweight Champion Jonathan Greshman was checked out for a concussion following his title defense against Dalton Castle at AEW Battle Of The Belts II. It’s been said that Gresham suffered the potential injury during a gutwrench sequence early in the match. There is no word on his status other than he was not immediately cleared.

– At this time, there’s no word on whether or not Dalton Castle has been signed under the Tony Khan umbrella.

– Satnam Singh will continue to appear on AEW programming in the short term. It’s been said that there is hope that Singh will continue to improve in his current role.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dalton Castle, Jonathan Gresham, Satnam Singh, Fernando Quiles Jr

More Stories

loading