Notes On AEW Battle Of The Belts II: Jonathan Gresham Injured?, Satnam Singh Plans

Fightful Select has reported some tidbits from AEW’s Battle of The Belts II event, which took place on April 16:

– ROH World Heavyweight Champion Jonathan Greshman was checked out for a concussion following his title defense against Dalton Castle at AEW Battle Of The Belts II. It’s been said that Gresham suffered the potential injury during a gutwrench sequence early in the match. There is no word on his status other than he was not immediately cleared.

– At this time, there’s no word on whether or not Dalton Castle has been signed under the Tony Khan umbrella.

– Satnam Singh will continue to appear on AEW programming in the short term. It’s been said that there is hope that Singh will continue to improve in his current role.