Jonathan Gresham Stripped Of PROGRESS World Championship Following PROGRESS Chapter 134

Jonathan Gresham is the PROGRESS World Champion no more, as he was stripped of the title following the events of PROGRESS Chapter 134 on Sunday. PROGRESS issued a press release to 411 announcing that the title has been declared vacant after Lykos Gym attacked Gene Munny during the main event in front of the referee, causing the stipulations of the title match — that Gresham would be stripped of the title on a DQ — to be invoked. You can see the full announcement below:

Jonathan Gresham stripped of PROGRESS Wrestling World Championship After Controversial Chapter 134 Main Event

PROGRESS Chapter 134: ‘No Mountain High Enough’ took place today at The Electric Ballroom in London and ended with the PROGRESS Wrestling World Championship being declared vacant as well as the fulfillment of one of the longest-held desires of the PROGRESS hardcore fanbase.

This surprising turn of events came as a result of the main event match between PROGRESS World Champion Jonathan Gresham and fan favourite, Gene Munny.

The stipulation of the match would see Munny qualify for June’s Super Strong Style 16 tournament if he were to defeat Gresham, with both men having not suffered a loss in PROGRESS in 2022.

Before the match, Gresham’s long-time allies, Lykos Gym, attacked Munny, leading to management inserting a stipulation that if Gresham was disqualified he would be stripped of the PROGRESS Championship.

Shockingly, not only did the Lykos pair attack Munny again later in the match, leading to the disqualification, they also did it in deliberate view of the referee, ensuring that Gresham was to lose the title he won from Cara Noir in March.

After Lykos revealed their deception was long in the planning, Munny demanded a match with one of the Wolves, not being satisfied with a place in the tournament unless he got a clean pinfall victory. Just minutes later, he got it, pinning Kid Lykos One’s shoulders for the 1-2-3.

Whilst this unexpected ending sees PROGRESS with a vacant world championship for only the third time in the title’s ten-year history, it also sees Gene Munny finally fulfil his long-stated ambition of being entered into Super Strong Style 16, which takes place in London over three nights, 3rd-5th June.

Whilst fans will rejoice at Munny being part of said tournament, they will be keen to hear from PROGRESS management in the coming days what this means for the immediate future of the championship.

Tickets for Super Strong Style 16 and other future PROGRESS events can be purchased now from www.progresswrestling.com/tickets