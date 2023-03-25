wrestling / News
Josh Alexander Thanks Fans For Support Following Triceps Injury
In a post on Twitter, Josh Alexander thanked fans for their support following the news that he suffered a triceps tear. As reported yesterday, Alexander was forced to give up the Impact World title and a new champion will be crowned at Rebellion.
He wrote: “I sit here in my 18th year of pro-wrestling. The only time I’ve missed in my career was for my second neck surgery. In those 9months off I had time to reflect and plan to come back and make good on any and all mistakes I ever made. In 7yrs since coming back from that I’ve left it all in the ring every damn time. Wether 5, 50, 500 or 5000 in attendance you always got everything I had.
I love this sport, this business. Whatever you want to call it. Now out indefinitely with a torn tricep you can bet I’ll make the best of this time off too. I will be back and when I am I’ll be better than ever before.
I’m stepping away from socials to spend some much needed time with my family and to concentrate 100% of my energy on myself. I love you all. It’s never goodbye. It’s just see you later •”
Thank you to all who reached out. For anyone who’s ever taken the time to support & bought a ticket to see me do what I love.
I appreciate all the support more than I can even put into words. It’s time for me to give back. Next time you see me I’ll be better than ever.
❤️🙏✌️ pic.twitter.com/JeVywyIOYH
— Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) March 25, 2023
