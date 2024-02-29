Julia Hart Reveals How Joining the House of Black Came About

– During a recent chat with Thunder Rosa on her Taco Vlog, AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart discussed how her joining the House of Black came about. She was previously the ring girl for the Varsity Blonds before joining the House of Black after being poisoned by Malakai Black’s black mist.

She said on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “I was like, ‘What if I join [the group]? I was actually scared to tell [Black], I told Jerry Lynn, Jerry told him for me and then Malakai came up to me and was like, ‘You don’t like the cheer stuff?’ and I was like, ‘No.'”

Julia Hart appeared on last night’s AEW Dynamite, helping Skye Blue beat Kris Statlander in a one-on-one match.