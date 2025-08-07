wrestling / News

Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Millie McKenzie & Safire Reed Scheduled for Pro Wrestling EVE x The World

– Pro Wrestling EVE has confirmed another huge matchup for Pro Wrestling EVE x The World during Forbidden Door Weekend. AEW’s Julia Hart and Skye Blue will take on Millie McKenzie and Safire Reed.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 23 in Walthamstow, London. The event will be held at the Big Penny Social club.

