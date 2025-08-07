wrestling / News
Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Millie McKenzie & Safire Reed Scheduled for Pro Wrestling EVE x The World
August 7, 2025 | Posted by
– Pro Wrestling EVE has confirmed another huge matchup for Pro Wrestling EVE x The World during Forbidden Door Weekend. AEW’s Julia Hart and Skye Blue will take on Millie McKenzie and Safire Reed.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 23 in Walthamstow, London. The event will be held at the Big Penny Social club.
Saturday Aug 23
Walthamstow, London 🇬🇧
Watch LIVE In Personhttps://t.co/aRQyPCQH1w
Not in the UK? Watch LIVE On YouTubehttps://t.co/baoefkTc6E
Millie McKenzie & Safire Reed
vs Julia Hart & Skye Blue
EVE Championship
Nightshade vs Nyla Rose
+
Anita Vaughan
Rayne Leverkusen… pic.twitter.com/EBmdOYuKx2
— EVE – Riot Grrrls of Wrestling (@ProWrestlingEVE) August 7, 2025
