Junior Heavyweight Title Match Set For NWA Samhain

Colby Corino will defend his NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship at NWA Samhain next month. The NWA announced on Wednesday that Corino will defend the title against Joe Alonzo at the PPV, which takes place on October 28th in Cleveland, Ohio.

The updated card for the show is:

* NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 vs. Thom Latimer

* NWA Women’s World’s Championship Match: Kenzie Paige vs. Ruthie Jay

* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino vs. Joe Alonso