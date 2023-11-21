Kamille’s NWA Contract Set To Expire By January

A report from PWInsider revealed that Kamille’s contract with NWA is scheduled to conclude at the end of this year. Barring any changes, Kamille will enter free agency in Janurary 2024. Sources indicate that both parties are still on positive terms and that Kamille might continue non-exclusive appearances for the company (similar to Matt Cardona’s pattern).

It was also confirmed that Thom Latimer, Kamille’s spouse, is still under contract with NWA and there seem to be no hints of his status altering in relation to the end of Kamille’s contract.