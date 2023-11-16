Kane On Sting’s Retirement Tour, Says He’s ‘One Of the Greatest’

Kane never had the chance to face Sting in the ring, but he has plenty of praise for The Icon. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Sting’s retirement tour in his interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda’s Wrestlebinge, and a couple of highlights are below (per Fightful):

On being a fan of Sting’s: “I never had a match with him. He was there towards the end of my room with WWE when I was with the authority and everything. I’ve always been a big fan of him as well. I just want to tell him what a big fan I am of his.”

On what would have happened if they’d fought: “[joking] Kane would have taken him eventually. Yeah, of course… Well, I don’t know. Sting is a tremendous performer. One of the greatest.”