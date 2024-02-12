wrestling / News
Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl, Get WWE Legacy Championship Belt
February 11, 2024 | Posted by
The Kansas City Chiefs are your 2024 Super Bowl champions, and they have a WWE Legacy Championship belt to go with it. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 493rs in Sunday’s big game, and WWE wasted no time in putting a title for the Chiefs up for sale, as you can see below.
The Chiefs rallied from an early deficit and tied the game in the fourth quarter, then won in overtime with a 25 – 22 score.
WHAT. A. GAME.
Celebrate #SuperBowl Champions @Chiefs with a limited-edition @NFL Legacy Title.
This officially licensed NFL product is the ultimate way to show your fandom for the champions. Get yours today: https://t.co/uKcGZKKfTD pic.twitter.com/c27UWRy99S
— WWE (@WWE) February 12, 2024
