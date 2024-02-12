wrestling / News

Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl, Get WWE Legacy Championship Belt

February 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Image Credit: WWE

The Kansas City Chiefs are your 2024 Super Bowl champions, and they have a WWE Legacy Championship belt to go with it. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 493rs in Sunday’s big game, and WWE wasted no time in putting a title for the Chiefs up for sale, as you can see below.

The Chiefs rallied from an early deficit and tied the game in the fourth quarter, then won in overtime with a 25 – 22 score.

