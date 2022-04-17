KC Navarro vs. Shoot Taylor Added To Battleslam Vendetta

Battleslam has announced that a match between KC Navarro and Shoot Taylor has been added to their Vendetta event on April 24. The show happens at the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, GA. Here’s the updated card:

* Prestige Wrestling Tag Team Championship: C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) (c) vs. The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo)

* Free Four All Eliminator: Angelica Risk vs. Janai Kai vs. Queen Aminata vs. Robyn Renegade

* Leon Ruff vs. Darius Martin

* Max Caster vs. Myron Reed

* Fuego del Sol vs. Alex Kane

* Shazza McKenzie vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* KC Navarro vs. Shoot Taylor

* Lee Moriarty, Adam Priest, JDX, Zenshi, Chad Skywalker, Baron Black and Austin Green also set to appear.

* Performances from Josiah Williams, Pastor Troy and DJ Mykael.