Ken Anderson Reflects On Tiffany Stratton’s Early Training, Says She Has a Bright Future

Ken Anderson was involved in training Tiffany Stratton, and he recently reflected on her success in WWE. The former Mr. Kennedy was a guest on Cafe de Rene and talked about training Stratton, noting that she was quick to pick up on the physical aspects of the job.

“She’s one of those… it’s crazy because she got the athleticism immediately,” Anderson said (per Fightful). “She’s one of those people that you bump a certain way, you get up a certain way. The first time, she got up the wrong way, and I was like, ‘Ah,’ and next time, she did it perfectly. I never had to tell her again. She was focused on the physicality part.”

He continued, “I got her first promo that she ever did, and it was rough. To see her coming out of her shell like that, maybe we’re biased, but I feel like what we’ve seen, that she’s got a really bright future. She could be a Charlotte Flair.”

Stratton is the WWE Women’s Champion and will defend the title against Flair at WrestleMania 41.