Kenny Omega Makes His Return On AEW Dynamite, Joins Young Bucks in Trios Tournament

August 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kenny Omega AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Kenny Omega is officially back, making his return to the ring alongside the Young Bucks on Dynamite in Trios Title Tournament. Tonight’s show saw Omega make his return and join the Bucks in their match against Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee. Omega and the Bucks defeated the trio to advance in the tournament.

Omega last appeared on AEW TV back in November of 2021, when he announced he’d be stepping away following his AEW World Title loss to Bryan Danielson in order to heal up nagging injuries. Tony Khan welcomed Omega back on Twitter, writing:

“Welcome back to #AEWDynamite, @KennyOmegamanX!”

