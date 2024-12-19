wrestling / News

Kenny Omega’s Return Teased on AEW Dynamite

December 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Kenny Omega 5-1-24 Image Credit: AEW

Kenny Omega is heading back to AEW soon, as noted on this week’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw a video package air in which Omega’s return w3as teased, as you can see below.

Omega is currently set to return to the ring at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5th against Gabe Kidd.

