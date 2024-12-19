wrestling / News
Kenny Omega’s Return Teased on AEW Dynamite
Kenny Omega is heading back to AEW soon, as noted on this week’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw a video package air in which Omega’s return w3as teased, as you can see below.
Omega is currently set to return to the ring at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5th against Gabe Kidd.
He has given us classic moments and matches throughout his entire career.
He is known as the best bout machine.
He is KENNY OMEGA!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/Ztwi167JbF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 19, 2024
