Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Well, hello there, Sickos! It’s Wednesday and you know what that means! You’re here, I’m here, and we have this pack of DYNAMITE that is set to go off, Holiday Bash! A lot of action on tap tonight, with more Continental Classic matches to sink our teeth into! We have both blue and gold league matches tonight, as Darby Allin clashes with Will Ospreay, and Shelton Benjmain will face off with the Beast Mortos. We also have a TBS Title match, as Mercedes Mone defends against the Georgia Peach Anna Jay. We also have a couple of tag team matches, and so much more!

Speaking of the Continental Classic, here are the updated standings for both leagues coming into tonight:

Blue League

Kyle Fletcher (9 points)

Kazuchika Okada (7 points)

Mark Briscoe (6 points)

Daniel Garcia (4 points)

Shelton Benjamin (3 points)

The Beast Mortos (0 point)

Gold League

Claudio Castagnoli (6 points)

Will Ospreay (6 points)

Ricochet (6 points)

Brody King (3 points)

Darby Allin (3 points)

Komander (0 points)

And as another reminder of the rules:

-Winners earn three points.

-A Draw earns both competitors a point.

-Time limit is 20 minutes.

-There are no seconds at ring side.

How is everyone doing tonight? I don’t know who watches Ring of Honor, but if you do, and you have nothing better to do this Friday Night, feel free to join me for Final Battle. Yours Truly will be doing the live coverage for the show, and I will be trying to sift through the happenings of ROH.

Tonight, we are LIVE from the Nation’s Capital, Washington DC, for a special Holiday Bash episode of Dynamite! Our announcers are Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Daddy Magic Matt Menard!

We see Jon Moxley and the Big Wheelers enter the arena earlier tonight. In the back, the Remarkable Renee Paquette has Orange Cassidy and Jay White. Renee wants to know if they are worried about Jon and the Gang or is on each other? White says his focus is on the AEW WOrld Championship, but he knows he has to make it there, so he will rely on Orange. He has to rely on Hangman, but wait, he’s not dumb enough to rely on him. There is one man we cannot rely on…

But here is Hangman himself! He says Jon Moxley is his and leaves, as White stalks off after Page. Cassidy seems like he wants to talk, but he walks away.

SUSPENSE!

Now we get words from Darby Allin and Will Ospreay. Darby just says it’s show time, while Will thanks Darby for saving his neck last week, but this week, he will show Darby why he is on another level. Elsewhere in the back, we see MJF walking the halls, checking his phone, as Excalibur runs down all the matches tonight.

We are opening strong with our TBS Title Match!

TBS Title Match: Mercedes Mone (C) vs. Anna Jay

We get the Justin Roberts intro for this one. Mone wants to shake hands, but she slaps Anna. Anna can’t keep her anger in check as Mone rolls her up for a two count. Mone gets arrogant, knocks down Jay, goes for the pin, but Anna bridges out. Anna traps Mone in the corner with punches, but Mone follows her out and cuts her off. Three Amigos by Mone! Mone to the top, frog splash, but Jay moves. Anna with a slap, neck breaker, pin for a two count. Jay sits Mone up in the corner, hits a kick. Mone reverses with a choke in the corner. Mone with a bulldog from the top, cover, two count. Snapmare by Mone, running knees, another cover for a two. Crowd is split tonight for both ladies as Mone applies a straitjacket. Mone takes down Jay with a hair grab. Meteora by Mone, a two count, as she huffs and puffs as we to PIP Break!

We’re back, as Mone takes some time to pose. Jay gets the knees up, goes up top, blockbuster! A two count ensues. Anna with a spinning kick in the corner. Another one! Three in a row! Mone placed on the top! Iconclasm! GORDE BUSTER, but Jay is pinning Mone under the bottom rope, so Mone grabs the bottom rope. jay with another spin kick, neckbreaker in the ropes. Queenslayer is locked in! Mone is fighting! She bites the arm of Jay to get out. Mone locks in the Statement Maker! Jay rolls up Mone for a two count, Mone puts the Statement Maker back on. Jay uses the rope to escape, bridging attempt. Both ladies to the corner, Jay slams Mone in the corner. Rollup by Jay, a two count. Sunset bomb by Mone in the corner, looks like she took more of that. Knees to the face of Jay, Money Maker follows, and Mone retains.

WINNER: Mercedes Mone (Still Champion)

TIME: 10:30

THOUGHTS: Good showing by Anna, but let’s be real, did you REALLY think Mone was dropping the title to her?

RATING: ***

Post match, we see Kris Statlander watch on.

Earlier today, we got words from FTR. Cash says they have no problem with Jon and his group. He says he does agree with some of their ideas, but they stopped a man from being poisoned. So that means they deserved to be beaten up and left outside? Dax says that Doctor Sampson will not clear them for the rest of the year. Watch out for them, they will be at their door. But on January 1st, they will show up at Fight For the Fallen, and they will be there, but they won’t be alone. Top Guys…OUT!

Back in the arena, here comes MJF in another outlandish suit. Cut my music, cut my music! Aw, you don’t like me? Good thing I don’t care about the opinions of some Washington filth. He would have signed up to play for the Wizards instead. WIZARDS SUCK chant. LMAO. But he is no Scrooge. The best religion is Hannukah, and if you don’t celebrate it, Santa is not real, and he is not sorry for that. SANTA chant now. Santa didn’t give them coal as a kid because they deserved it, but because their parents were too poor. MJF has started a fundraiser. He is going to cry. Give him a moment. Music plays now. Picture this. There is a small child sitting across from you, he needs nourishment and food. Now picture this child is this person, and its freakishly small Adam Cole (BAYBAY!). He says you can support him by buying this weekend’s World’s End PPV.

(which it isn’t, it’s the following weekend).

And if you buy the show, you will support Adam Cole, and for that, you can thank him later.

Adam Cole on the screen now. He knows how badly MJF wants to retain the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Cole spoke to Tony Khan and said there will be two men who will keep MJF from getting the ring before the match happens. Here comes Mike Bennett and Matt Taven. Cole wants to know if he is kicking his ass yet.

But Cole is in the ring behind MJF! A beating ensues, ending with a Superkick! Cole drags MJF to the corner, looking for the Panama Sunrise, but MJF takes off!

We see Collision this past week, where Julia Hart took out Jamie Hayter. In the back with That 70’s Jamie! You attacked Jamie when she was tired and beaten. Then you attack her from behind? Message sent. Listen to what she has to say. Fight for the Fallen, she is going to drop her on her head and serve her up a strong dose of Hayterade! See you then, MATE!

We get a video package for Kenny Omega. Excalibur mentions before it that Omega is set to return to AEW soon and has a match at Wrestle Dynasty next month.

Back to the arena, here comes Christian Cage and the Patriarchy! Christian and Nick Wayne will team up to face Hook and Shibata after this commercial break.

Christian Cage and Nick Wayne vs. HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata